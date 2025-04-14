On a day meant to celebrate visibility and belonging, a Texas-based gay campground managed to do the exact opposite. Grizzly Pines, a private retreat marketed toward gay men—specifically those in the “bear” community—is facing backlash after a now-deleted Facebook post doubled down on a long-standing policy that bans transgender men from their property.

The kicker? This announcement landed on Trans Day of Visibility, March 31, 2025. Yikes.

In the post, which read more like a PR grenade than a press release, Grizzly Pines defended its exclusionary policy as something that’s been “clear for over ten years.” They stated their mission is to be a safe, affirming space “exclusively for cisgender men.” While claiming to support the trans community, the campground emphasized the importance of “comfort with the types of bodies” present in their clothing-optional, sexually open space.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, and neither could the optics.

The fallout came quickly. The Houston Bears, a group that had previously scheduled their Bear Camp 2025 at the campground, pulled out—pun totally intended. In a statement to The Advocate, they shared, “It is never too late to do the right thing,” citing their refusal to tell any of their members—trans men included—“not you.”

Another South Texas group, the RGV Bears, followed suit, canceling their event and expressing support for their trans members with a warm, “We will create events that we can continue to enjoy together in siblinghood (bearhood).”

Look, it’s fair to say that niche spaces exist across the queer spectrum. Lesbians have their festivals. Trans folks have their havens. But the LGBTQ+ umbrella doesn’t work if it’s only shading some of us. Claiming inclusivity while drawing lines in the sand (or woods, in this case) just doesn’t hold up anymore.

We’re not here to shame anyone out of their jockstrap, but we are here to ask: if your definition of community involves turning people away—especially those fighting for their right to be seen—is it really a community at all?

Because here’s the thing: bears may be rugged and hairy, but even the fiercest ones know that true strength lies in compassion, visibility, and yes—inclusion.

