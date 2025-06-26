Palms Casino Resort: Our Luxe Las Vegas Getaway

My husband and I recently went on a three-day escape to the newly re-imagined Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas — and we are happy to say that it was everything we needed and more. From VIP check-in to our final bite of dessert, the Palms was fun throughout.

A quick Vegas getaway is always a good idea, but a stay at the Palms turn a standard Vegas trip into something truly indulgent. The hotel feels like a boutique hotel with all the amenities yet still had the Vegas vibe. Our sun-soaked escape gave us the perfect mix of relaxation, fun, and plenty of “wow” moments.

Living the Suite Life in the Fantasy Tower

A Fantasy Salon Corner Suite was to be our home away from home. With its blend of sleek design and cozy comfort, the spacious layout gave us room to stretch out. Every room in the suite offered massive views through the floor to ceiling windows looking out onto the Vegas landscape, causing us to just pause and stand in awe several times, soaking it all in. Modern, bright, and with elevated finishes, the suite made us want to spend plenty of time relaxing there, while still viewing the excitement just outside our windows.

Pool Days, Vegas Style

Over two glorious days, we embraced the iconic Vegas poolside lifestyle at the Palms Pool. A plush poolside daybed was where you would have found us for one whole day basking in the sun, enjoying afternoon cocktails, and snacking on some dangerously delicious onion rings (no regrets). The vibe was relaxed but lively, and the staff was friendly, engaging, and kept our drinks flowing.

Day two, we leveled up with a private cabana—and trust us, it’s worth it. Complete with a TV, mini-fridge, our own dipping pool and our own server, the cabana was the ultimate way to lounge in style. Whether you’re hanging with friends or having a romantic retreat, you can’t go wrong with a Cabana at the Palms.

A Dinner to Remember at Scotch 80 Prime

Our meal at Scotch 80 Prime was easily one of the highlights of the trip. We kicked things off with the Bluefin Tuna Poke Tacos and the rich, comforting Four Onion Soup Gratin. For the main event, we both opted for the Filet Mignon — mine Oscar style, his paired with a buttery lobster tail. We shared indulgent sides of Mac & 3 Cheese and Creamed Corn and capped it all off with the star of the night: the Pavlova, a light and crisp offering bursting with flavor, a pure dessert perfection. The biggest recommendation we can give you after enjoying this meal—it’s this: order the Pavlova. Shout out to the Chef Marty Lopez for providing us with a great and enjoyable meal and experience.

Buffets & Bites

On our last day, we visited the AYCE Buffet, and it was no ordinary buffet. With seven food stations showcasing everything from fresh seafood and hand-carved meats to international dishes and an impressive dessert selection, the buffet felt like a culinary world tour in one sitting. And yes, we indulged. It’s what you do in Vegas, right? One impressive thing was how often fresh food was brought out. Another aspect worth noting was how friendly and happy the staff appeared to be, making our meal all the more enjoyable, seeing their smiling faces and being treated so well.

For late-night cravings (or early morning bites—we’ve all been there), Serrano Vista Café has you covered 24/7, with SoCal-inspired comfort food that hits the spot any time of day.

Love Is in the (Pop Art) Air

Adding a bold dose of romance to the Palms experience, the one-of-a-kind Til Death Do Us Part wedding chapel has officially reopened. Designed by visual artist Joshua Vides, the black-and-white, 800-square-foot chapel is part pop art gallery, part wedding venue—and entirely unforgettable. It doesn’t matter if you’re eloping, renewing vows, or just daydreaming about the perfect Vegas wedding, it’s a must-see for modern romantics.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re here for the poolside glamour, unforgettable meals, or a spontaneous vow exchange, Palms Casino Resort offers a uniquely stylish and full-spectrum Vegas experience. For us, it was the perfect blend of luxury, indulgence, and comfort.

And who knows? You might leave with more than just a tan… maybe even a marriage license.