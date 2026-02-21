Is Paul Anthony Kelly Hollywood’s Next Batman?

Paul Anthony Kelly is a fresh-faced star with superhero potential, and fans are definitely looking out for him.

Move over, Superman. Fans are already buzzing about who could be the next big DC superhero—and their pick is none other than Paul Anthony Kelly. Known for his breakout role as JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Kelly has been lighting up screens and social media, leaving viewers wondering if the next Batman might just be a Ryan Murphy alum.

From Modeling to Acting Stardom

Paul’s journey to Hollywood wasn’t instant. After years in modeling, he felt boxed in and ready for something more. Modeling gave him opportunities, but said he wanted to explore acting seriously, Kelly said. He signed with Innovative Artists, booked commercials, and spent nearly a decade auditioning for the roles that could define him.

One early project, The Venery of Samantha Bird, never aired—but the Love Story actor didn’t let that slow him down. Instead, he embraced Hollywood’s ups and downs with a maturity that’s rare for someone so fresh-faced. Ten years later, his perseverance finally paid off.

JFK Jr. Role Wins Hearts

The actor’s portrayal of JFK Jr. has gone viral for its uncanny resemblance to the late Kennedy. Fans are obsessed. Social media is filled with side-by-side comparisons of Kelly and Bruce Wayne, sparking endless speculation that he could pair perfectly with David Corenswet’s Superman. Some even say the resemblance is straight out of the comic book pages, making fans feel like the dream casting is already here.

But the actor’s performance isn’t just about looks. He fully immersed himself in the role, reading multiple biographies, watching archival footage, and even listening daily to JFK Jr. reading Profiles in Courage to nail the cadence and vocal rhythm when he was preparing for the role. The dedication has not gone unnoticed—and it hints at just how seriously he could take on a superhero role like Bruce Wayne.

Fans Want More

While we’ve only glimpsed Kelly’s range, fans are already dreaming big. Some are clamoring for a Gene Kelly biopic, pointing out the actor’s uncanny resemblance and even doing some playful family-tree sleuthing. One thing’s clear: Hollywood is finally catching up to a talent that’s been ready for years.

Could Kelly Be the Next Dark Knight?

With looks, dedication, and an already growing fanbase, Paul Anthony Kelly seems poised for even bigger things. If DC is listening—and honestly, why wouldn’t they be?—we’d be thrilled to see him step into the shoes of Gotham’s billionaire extraordinaire. After all, a decade of perseverance, viral-worthy talent, and a little Hollywood magic might just make Kelly the Batman fans are dreaming of.