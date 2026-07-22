Taylor Zakhar Perez Joins Netflix’s ‘13 Going on 30’ Reboot

If Netflix wanted us to stop asking questions and simply hit “Notify Me,” congratulations—it worked. Taylor Zakhar Perez has officially joined Netflix’s 13 Going on 30 reboot, just days after Jessica Alba crashed the group chat with her own casting announcement. Suddenly, this remake has gone from “Hmm… interesting” to “Excuse us while we aggressively refresh for updates.”

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We’re trying very hard to be normal about this. Very hard.

Taylor Zakhar Perez just made this reboot even harder to ignore

The Red, White & Royal Blue star is officially joining Netflix’s reimagining of the beloved romantic comedy, adding his name to an increasingly stacked cast that already includes Jessica Alba, Logan Lerman, Emily Bader, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky.

Filming quietly kicked off in Los Angeles last month, but don’t expect Netflix to spill the tea anytime soon. The streamer has revealed almost nothing beyond the cast list. Character names? Classified. Story details? Also classified.

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Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez playing? Your guess is currently as good as Netflix’s NDA.

The movie that taught us everyone deserves a “Thriller” moment

When 13 Going on 30 premiered in 2004, it wasn’t just another romantic comedy. Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink gave us wish fulfillment, awkward adulthood, genuine heart, and one of cinema’s greatest office dance scenes.

Alongside Mark Ruffalo’s endlessly lovable Matt Flamhaff, the film became the kind of comfort movie people revisit whenever life gets a little too… adult.

Now the story is getting another chance with Garner returning behind the scenes as an executive producer, making sure the reboot doesn’t lose the charm that made the original such an enduring favorite.

They’re not just chasing nostalgia

Brett Haley is directing the reboot from a script by Hannah Marks, and he already knows the assignment.

“13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility.”

Those aren’t the words of someone looking to photocopy a classic. They suggest a filmmaker who understands why fans still hold the original so close—and why messing it up would immediately become everyone’s personality online.

Let’s be honest… Taylor Zakhar Perez is a huge win

Ever since Red, White & Royal Blue, Taylor Zakhar Perez has been one of those actors who can send an entire corner of the internet into synchronized thirst with a single Instagram post.

So yes, adding him to a romantic comedy already featuring Jessica Alba and Logan Lerman feels a little like Netflix looked directly into queer social media and said, “Let’s make this everyone’s business.”

We still have absolutely no clue who he’ll play, but somehow the mystery surrounding Perez is making it even more fun.

Netflix is keeping every surprise under wraps

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are expected to lead the film, while the roles played by Perez, Alba, Adeline Rudolph, and much of the ensemble remain a closely guarded secret.

The lack of plot details has sparked endless fan theories about whether this will closely follow Jennifer Garner’s original adventure or take the concept somewhere entirely new. Either way, Netflix clearly isn’t interested in revealing its cards before it’s ready. No release date has been announced, but with production already underway in Los Angeles, a 2027 debut feels like the most likely outcome.

Until then, we’ll be doing what every self-respecting 13 Going on 30 fan does: quoting “Thirty, flirty, and thriving,” pretending we aren’t already emotionally attached to a movie we know almost nothing about, and wondering exactly how Taylor Zakhar Perez fits into all of this.

Because one thing is already certain: this reboot has officially graduated from nostalgia project to can’t-look-away pop culture event.

Source: JustJared and Deadline