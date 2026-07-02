‘Red, White and Royal Wedding’ Just Promised More Spice?

If Heartstopper is all lingering glances and butterflies, and Heated Rivalry is what happens when nobody remembers the existence of a shirt, then royal romance is getting a little hotter as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry settle into a very comfortable middle ground. The internet’s favorite presidential son and royal boyfriend are coming back with more romance, more domestic bliss, and yes—a little more spice.

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The first Red, White & Royal Blue had viewers swooning over secret glances, forbidden kisses, and enough chemistry between Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine to make palace walls sweat. Now it sounds like the sequel is ready to linger in those moments just a little longer.

Home is where the prince is

Fans won’t just be catching up with Alex and Henry after they went public with their relationship. This time around, the couple will actually get to exist as… well, a couple. Speaking during Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest, author Casey McQuiston teased what’s ahead.

“I can tell you something… There’s definitely more domesticity in this movie, because, you know, they’re together now. So, you get to see a little bit of their life at home. I really hope I don’t get in trouble for saying this.”

Forget sneaking around palace corridors. The sequel promises more glimpses of their life together at home and all the little relationship moments fans only got to imagine after the first movie ended. Sometimes true romance isn’t another international scandal—it’s deciding whose turn it is to make coffee.

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A royal romance with extra spice

Of course, that’s not the only update. McQuiston also revealed that Alex and Henry’s romance won’t be quite as shy the second time around.

“I would say it is a couple degrees spicier than the first movie. The intimacy is kind of dialled up in a way that is really beautiful and really fun to watch.”

the red room kiss in red, white & royal blue (2023) pic.twitter.com/iS8HDfcxtw https://t.co/My4LfUmFwy — Miguel (@iloverwrb) December 4, 2025

Not enough to wander into Heated Rivalry territory, perhaps, but enough that fans expecting another collection of yearning stares may want to prepare themselves. It sounds like Alex and Henry have graduated from secret emails to a relationship that’s much more comfortable showing affection—and honestly, they’ve earned it.

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) pic.twitter.com/vIcWHbzHcl — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) August 12, 2023

The sequel, officially titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, picks up the next chapter of the couple’s love story after the world already knows they’re together.

Taylor and Nicholas are back to break the internet

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are both returning for the sequel, reuniting one of recent LGBTQ cinema’s most beloved on-screen couples.

McQuiston is executive producing alongside returning producers including Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. The screenplay comes from Matthew López, who wrote it alongside Gemma Burgess and McQuiston, while Jamie Babbit steps into the director’s chair.

The next chapter of Alex and Henry’s love story

The sequel was first announced in May 2024 following the massive success of Red, White & Royal Blue.

The original film introduced audiences to Alex, the son of U.S. President Ellen Claremont, and Britain’s Prince Henry, whose staged friendship after a diplomatic mishap slowly transformed into a secret romance that won over viewers around the world. Production on Red, White & Royal Wedding began in January and wrapped in March. An official release date has yet to be announced, but anticipation has hardly cooled off.

Considering how thoroughly Alex and Henry had fans kicking their feet the first time around, it’s safe to say expectations are sky-high. A little more domestic life, a little more intimacy, and the same electric chemistry between Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine? Sounds like the royal couple are ready to steal hearts—and probably a few heart rates—all over again.