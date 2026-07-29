Pete Buttigieg’s Family Nightmare Has Sparked a State Investigation

Written by Isabella I.
Isabella I.

Isabella is a writer for Instinct Magazine who lives and breathes all things pop culture and LGBTQ+. She loves exploring the stories that make the community shine, from the latest celebrity buzz to he...

All Articles by Isabella I.

Published Jul 29, 2026

google preferred source badge dark

Pete Buttigieg has spent much of his career navigating political storms, but nothing could have prepared him for what he would later describe as one of the darkest experiences of his life.

At the end of June, former Secretary of Transportation revealed that he was temporarily separated from his four-year-old twins following a false Child Protective Services report targeting his family. Now, roughly a month later, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating both the false allegations and questions surrounding how authorities handled the case.

buttigieg

The Darkest 24 Hours

buttigieg
Photo Credit: @pete.buttigieg

In a deeply personal Substack post, Buttigieg did not mince words.

“Someone decided to hurt our family this week. I’m furious, and I want to share what happened,” he wrote.

The false report centered on the former Secretary of Transportation, his husband Chasten, and their four-year-old twins. An anonymous caller alleged they had spoken with a woman who claimed Buttigieg confessed to committing horrific crimes years earlier while attending a conference in Alabama.

buttigieg
Photo Credit: @pete.buttigieg

There was just one problem. Pete said he had never even been to the town where the alleged encounter supposedly took place.

Despite the allegation’s inconsistencies, the investigation moved forward. The father of twins was told he could not be alone with his children while authorities conducted their inquiry, forcing him to spend a night separated from them.

For many LGBTQ+ families, that detail hits especially hard.

buttigieg

A Different Kind of Swatting

Buttigieg compared the incident to “swatting,” the dangerous practice of making false emergency calls that send heavily armed officers to innocent people’s homes. In this case, however, Child Protective Services became the weapon of choice.

Following forensic interviews with the children, investigators found nothing to support the accusations. According to Buttigieg, the responding officer informed him that the report appeared politically motivated and would not be referred to prosecutors. Child welfare officials similarly found no evidence supporting the allegations.

The investigation was ultimately determined to be unfounded.

 

 

Questions Still Remain

According to reporting by The Washington Post, investigators have since uncovered troubling details about how the case unfolded.

buttigieg

Based on reports, there were also missteps in how the case was handled. Indiana officials received the initial tip but provided Michigan authorities with very little information about the caller. Michigan State Police also waited six days after first speaking with Buttigieg before attempting to identify the person who made the false report.

Investigators later suggested the caller may have been mentally unstable and are also looking into whether the allegations were politically motivated.

buttigieg

Michigan State Police have defended their handling of the case, saying their priority was ensuring the safety of the children and that the allegations were investigated promptly.

But by then, the damage had already been done.

 

 

In his Substack post, Buttigieg described the experience as “the ugliest thing that has happened to me since my career in service began.”

Political disagreements are nothing new. Using false accusations to separate parents from their children is something else entirely. While the investigation continues, Pete Buttigieg, Chasten, and their family are left carrying the weight of what should never have happened in the first place.

Leave a Comment