Pete Buttigieg: “A Terrible Thing Happened to My Family”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg opened up about the darkest twenty four hours of his life. Buttigieg shared a deeply personal account of how an anonymous report turned his family’s world upside down.

Buttigieg supporters expected another thoughtful political update through his Substack. Instead, they were met with an opening sentence that immediately stopped readers in their tracks.

“Someone decided to hurt our family this week. I’m furious, and I want to share what happened.”

The former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, who is widely viewed as one of the leading Democratic figures who could seek the presidency in 2028, used his Substack to describe what he called the “ugliest” experience of his years in public service. Rather than discussing policy or politics, Buttigieg recounted a frightening ordeal that placed his husband, Chasten, and their four year old twins at the center of a false Child Protective Services investigation.

RELATED: Ten Years Strong: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s Love Story

A Different Kind of Swatting

Most people are familiar with “swatting,” if not, it is a dangerous hoax in which someone makes a false emergency call that sends heavily armed police officers racing to an innocent person’s home. Buttigieg explained that what happened to his family followed a different but equally disturbing pattern.

An anonymous report was filed with Child Protective Services (CPS), triggering a visit from a police officer and a CPS worker. Initially, the officers couldn’t even tell Buttigieg what he had supposedly done. Instead, he was informed that his children would undergo forensic interviews the following day and that, until those interviews were completed, he could not be alone with them. The officers suggested the children stay elsewhere overnight while the investigation continued.

The request left him bewildered. Still, Buttigieg knew that the officers were following protocol and as much as it pained him, he still followed.

Twenty Four Hours That Changed Everything

The next day became one of the most agonizing periods of Buttigieg’s life.

Despite having endured political attacks, public threats, and even military service in Afghanistan, he admitted nothing had prepared him for being separated from his own children without knowing what accusation had been made against him. He described those hours as “among the darkest hours of my life.”

When investigators finally revealed the allegation, it quickly unraveled.

An anonymous caller to CPS claimed to have spoken with a woman who allegedly met Buttigieg years earlier at a conference in Alabama, where he supposedly confessed to committing horrific crimes. Buttigieg immediately clarified that he had never even been to the town where the alleged meeting supposedly took place.

Following forensic interviews with the children, investigators found nothing to support the accusation. According to Buttigieg, the responding officer told him the report appeared to be politically motivated and confirmed it would not be referred to prosecutors. The CPS worker similarly found no evidence to substantiate the claim, allowing the investigation to move toward closure.

Whether the motivation behind the false report was purely political, fueled by anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, or a combination of both remains unclear.

Family First

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg adopted twins Joseph August, known as Gus, and Penelope Rose in August 2021. Since becoming parents, the couple has frequently spoken about balancing public life with raising two young children. That is why this incident struck such a personal nerve.

For Buttigieg, the most painful part was never the false accusation itself. It was that his children became part of it.

“They are four years old. Four,” he wrote. “They should be worrying about what kind of ice cream they’re getting this afternoon, not why they are being brought into a meeting with a grownup asking strange questions or why their Papa is suddenly unavailable to read them a bedtime story.”

He also noted that the incident occurred shortly after he and Chasten had shared Father’s Day family photos online and during Pride Month, a month meant to celebrate LGBTQ families, making the experience feel especially painful.

After learning that the allegations had been dismissed, Buttigieg said he and Chasten embraced as tightly as they had since Gus had been placed on life support shortly after the twins joined their family.

Looking Toward 2028

The disturbing episode arrives as speculation surrounding Buttigieg’s political future continues to grow.

Although he has not announced a campaign for the 2028 presidential election, he fueled conversation back in April when he jokingly told supporters, “Save me a seat,” during a political event in New York. Many interpreted the remark as a possible hint that he could be considering another presidential bid.

Did Pete Buttigieg just say he’ll run for president in 2028? SHARPTON: “Are you going to run again?” BUTTIGIEG: “You save me a seat, I’ll be there.” pic.twitter.com/ZFf9QffFmt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2026

His name also continues to rank among Democrats frequently mentioned as potential contenders. An Emerson College poll released in May placed Buttigieg among the party’s leading possible 2028 candidates, alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Drawing the Line

Throughout his essay, Buttigieg repeatedly praised the police officer, CPS professionals, and forensic interviewers, emphasizing that they were simply carrying out the difficult responsibility of protecting children.

His anger was reserved for whoever filed the false report.

He pledged to pursue any available legal action if the person responsible is identified, arguing that fabricated allegations not only traumatize innocent families but also divert resources from children who genuinely need help.

Despite describing the ordeal as the darkest chapter of his public life, Buttigieg ended with a message of determination. He vowed to continue advocating for the causes he believes in while focusing on what matters most: raising Gus and Penelope with Chasten.

His closing message carried a sentiment that extends well beyond politics. Differences of opinion are inevitable, but children should never become collateral damage.