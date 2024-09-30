Phillip Schofield Opens Up About Being “Very Close to Ending His Life”

Phillip Schofield is set to make a comeback on primetime television 16 months after departing from ITV’s ‘This Morning’, which he previously co-anchored with Holly Willoughby.

The 62-year-old former presenter left the talk show after having a secret affair with a younger male researcher at ‘This Morning’, which was revealed back in May 2023. On Monday, he will appear in Channel 5’s three-part program titled ‘Cast Away’, which is said to be mostly filmed by himself.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, Schofield is expected to reflect on his abrupt departure from the entertainment industry and life since his secret affair was revealed. Meanwhile, a synopsis of the show via The Guardian reads:

“The three-part program will follow Schofield as he battles to survive on an island off the coast of Madagascar for nearly two weeks.”

A screening of the first episode was shown to the press, and the outlet noted that Schofield described his affair as “unwise, but not illegal.” He also expressed:

“I will be forever sorry. You know, I screwed up. I made a mistake and I hurt the people around me.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the English TV personality also admitted that he “came very close to ending his life.”

“I had everything in place, everything was set up and everything was ready. [His daughter] Molly said: ‘Do you imagine what this would do to us if you actually managed to pull this off? Can you imagine what would happen and can you imagine what it would do to me if you did this on my watch?’ And that was just enough to take a step back from the edge,” Schofield further shared.

You can watch ‘Cast Away’s trailer here.

Sources: theguardian.com, deadline.com