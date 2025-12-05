Pietro Boselli has officially celebrated turning 37 on December 3 in the most Pietro way possible: completely naked, glowing like a Renaissance demigod, and casually reminding the world that he is still—decades into his career—one of the most breathtaking men on the internet.

“BDAY BOY IN BIRTHDAY SUIT. THIS IS 37.” he wrote in his Instagram Story, proving yet again that aging is nothing to fear when you’re literally sculpted. While he marks another year around the sun, we mark another screenshot in our camera roll. Fair trade.

Advertisement

Because let’s be honest… his birthday might be his, but the gifts? The abs, the happy trail, the carved torso? All generously bestowed upon us.

The Art of Being Naked (Tastefully, Obviously)

Pietro Boselli has long mastered the delicate balancing act of posting thirst traps that are somehow also high art. The man doesn’t just take nude photos—he curates them. Whether he’s reclining on a beach fully bare or posing against a windswept coastline, his shots blur the line between sensuality and museum-worthy composition.

Advertisement

Sure, we all know what our eyes gravitate toward first. But even the thirstiest fan has to admit: the man knows his angles, his lighting, and his scenery. It’s erotic, but it’s also… elegant? It’s like if Van Gogh invented OnlyFans.

From Armani Runways to Instagram Royalty

Recently, Pietro opened up about his shift from high fashion’s favorite face to Instagram’s reigning Adonis. He reflected:

“Me in my early twenties, before Instagram was even a thing. My runway era, a regular at the Armani shows in Milan… until they effectively banished me from the runways for being ‘too big.’… I stayed true to myself… Luckily, the internet thought otherwise, giving a new lease to my modelling career.”

Advertisement

Imagine being too muscular for Armani. Meanwhile, some of us get winded carrying groceries.

Still, it’s classic Boselli—self-aware, grounded, and grateful. His story isn’t just a thirst journey. It’s a testament to betting on yourself and thriving by doing what feels authentic.

Advertisement

Even if that authenticity involves being shirtless 85% of the time.

Photo Credit: @pietroboselli

Brains, Brawn, and… Brush Strokes

The most unfair thing about Pietro is that he’s not only visually perfect—he’s also brilliant. A former engineering lecturer, he once taught university-level mathematics while looking like he had been carved by angels with excellent symmetry.

Advertisement

These days, he’s shifted gears and leaned into his creative instincts. And shocker: he’s good at that too.

“Some people ask me what my art means. But if I could have expressed it with words I wouldn’t have needed to make the art. That’s the whole point.. with the art, I’m trying to express something that words can’t describe. It’s a different form of thinking and communicating.”

Photo Credit: @pietroboselli

Advertisement

Over the last year, Boselli has been giving followers glimpses into his art studio. Think textured canvases, bold colors, moody lighting—and Pietro himself paint-splattered and wearing loose overalls that are hanging on for dear life. His paintings are expressive and layered, revealing an introspective side beyond the model we lust over.

It’s almost rude how multi-talented he is. But we’ll allow it.

Adventures of a Beautiful Wild Man

One thing that sets him apart from your average influencer thirst trapper is his sense of adventure. He dives into glacial lakes. He climbs cliffs barefoot. He lifts rocks like they’re dumbbells. He leaps nude into freezing water with the confidence of someone who has never known a bad angle.

Advertisement

In a sea of highly curated fakery, Pietro Boselli feels real—even when he’s perfectly lit and strategically moisturized. His content mixes raw nature, raw art, and raw… well… Pietro.

RELATED: Skinny Dipping at 10,000 Feet? Pietro Boselli Did That

To the Birthday Boy: Thank You

So, happy birthday, Pietro. Thank you for the abs. Thank you for the art. Thank you for the freezing-lake nudity we did not know we needed. Thank you for giving 37 the glow of a Greek (or Italian) god on holiday.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @pietroboselli

And above all, thank you for sharing your body, your mind, and your ever-evolving creativity with the world.

37 looks absolutely, dangerously, unfairly good on you.