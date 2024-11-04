Pietro Boselli updates his fans and followers regularly, and this time it was to remind them to subscribe to his Only Fans account. Yes, you read that right, the former professor and now model and influencer has his very own account in the popular subscription site.

For those of you who don’t know, OnlyFans is a pay-per-view or a subscription account that allows content providers to charge users a certain amount for exclusive content. In Pietro’s case it’s $18 per month, and it looks like he has gathered quite a following on his account with almost five thousand subscribers. This is impressive considering he rarely posts about his OnlyFans account and only started posting in June.

His first post read:

“My penchant for experiencing new things and craving adventures has lead me here on Onlyfans, but most importantly to all of you! I cant wait to have you all along for the ride 😉”

On his Instagram stories, Pietro posted an eye-catching photo of himself wearing nothing but his tiny black speedos and cool sunglasses while he looked up into the sun and showed his extremely ripped six pack abs and happy trail. The corner of the picture shows a link that redirects followers to his OnlyFans account, telling us that he posts “PICS. VIDS. LIVESTREAMS. CHATS” that would otherwise be unavailable to his followers on his other social media platforms.

If Pietro’s Instagram is anything to go by, the Italian model shares videos of himself working out regularly on the beach, in the gym, and while skiing down snowy mountains. The smart lad is quite active and adventurous. Oftentimes, he shares shirtless moments of himself doing otherwise regular things us mere mortals would do in our sweats, but no worries because Pietro shares workout tips on the Gram and in his OnlyFans account to help us get our butts off the couch. No judgement if you just want to scroll though, I would probably do the same.

To give you a little glimpse into Pietro’s OnlyFans, he shows subscribers exclusive and behind-the-scenes contents of what he shows on Instagram. He also takes the time to speak to subscribers through livestreams and shares full takes of his abs workouts and leg raises on the beach.

I know some…okay, maybe a lot, of you are interested, so I will be leaving the link to his OnlyFans right HERE if you want to subscribe, because I know you do.

