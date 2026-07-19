Pillow Talk + Profile Pics + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with ‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian Gonzalez Molina, who paused in profile.
Elvaron Andalu kicked back:
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy was walking his dog in P-Town:
Roberto Portales flexed:
Jonathan Houston found his night light:
Jaidus got wet:
Levi Conely stayed hydrated:
Close-Ups + Pillow Talk + Boat Rides
Fran Tomas was ready for his close-up:
Emerald Nnoruka engaged in pillow talk:
Bill Reilich hit the beach:
Roman Voss took a boat ride:
Jordan Torres celebrated another trip around the sun:
Shomari Francis worked it out:
Giuliano kept it chill: