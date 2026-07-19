Pillow Talk + Profile Pics + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jul 19, 2026

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Updated Jul 19, 2026

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Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week including Levi, Gus, and Emerald

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with ‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian Gonzalez Molina, who paused in profile.

dino

Elvaron Andalu kicked back:

Elvaron

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy was walking his dog in P-Town:

Gus

Roberto Portales flexed:

Roberto

Jonathan Houston found his night light:

jonathan

Jaidus got wet:

jaidus

Levi Conely stayed hydrated:

levi

Close-Ups + Pillow Talk + Boat Rides

Fran Tomas was ready for his close-up:

Fran 2

Emerald Nnoruka engaged in pillow talk:

Emerald Nnoruka engaged in pillow talk:

Bill Reilich hit the beach:

BillR

Roman Voss took a boat ride:

Roman

Jordan Torres celebrated another trip around the sun:

JordanT

Shomari Francis worked it out:

shomari

Giuliano kept it chill:

giuliano

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