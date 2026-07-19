Pillow Talk + Profile Pics + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with ‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian Gonzalez Molina, who paused in profile.

Elvaron Andalu kicked back:

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy was walking his dog in P-Town:

Roberto Portales flexed:

Jonathan Houston found his night light:

Jaidus got wet:

Levi Conely stayed hydrated:





Close-Ups + Pillow Talk + Boat Rides

Fran Tomas was ready for his close-up:

Emerald Nnoruka engaged in pillow talk:

Bill Reilich hit the beach:

Roman Voss took a boat ride:

Jordan Torres celebrated another trip around the sun:

Shomari Francis worked it out:

Giuliano kept it chill: