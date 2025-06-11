Gus Kenworthy’s Charity Ride Was Skintight and Iconic

Gus Kenworthy just reminded us that doing good can also look really good. The Olympian-slash-actor-slash-absolute-icon just wrapped up the AIDS/LifeCycle ride—a whopping 545-mile bike journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles—and he did it in skin-tight looks that would make even the fiercest athletes proud.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

In one highlight-worthy outfit, Gus rocked a red sports bra and matching skirt that had serve and slay written all over it. Imagine zooming through the California coast, wind in your hair, calves on fire, and serving fashion while you’re at it. That’s peak athlete-energy-meets-pop, and we are so here for it.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

This isn’t Gus’s first AIDS/LifeCycle ride, but it might just be his most meaningful.

“My body is truly broken but my heart feels full,” he wrote on Instagram, reflecting on the grueling yet soul-filling experience.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

And it wasn’t just a solo journey. Gus was joined by teammates Jake Wilson and Seth G.—a trio that looked equal parts exhausted and euphoric across various stops, including scenic San Luis Obispo. Jake, in particular, had fans cracking up when he dramatically declared, “This is in the top three worst days of my life so far,” referring to one especially brutal 100-minute leg of the ride. (Honestly, mood.) But hey, no pain, no glam, right?

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

Together, they laughed, sweat, suffered, and most importantly, raised a ton of money. Gus himself hit an incredible milestone, helping to raise over $100,000 this year alone—bringing his total AIDS/LifeCycle fundraising to over $369,000.

From the finish line fanfare to heartwarming moments with volunteers and medics, Gus made sure to shine a light on everyone who made the ride possible—including the ride director, roadies, moto squad, and all the locals who stood on the sidelines to cheer the cyclists on.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

“This ride is so much harder than it was when I did it six years ago,” he admitted, also pointing out that not having touched a road bike in six years might have had something to do with it. 😅 But even through the soreness and sunburn, Gus made core memories—and core workouts—with his friends and teammates.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

So, yes, Gus Kenworthy biked about 600 miles in a skirt, and yes, he looked fabulous doing it. But more importantly, he reminded us that compassion, community, and commitment never go out of style.

Bravo, Gus. We love you, your heart, and your fashion sense.