Sending D Pics Over A Flight? Really?

A Southwest Airline pilot put a bad passenger in his place. And we love to see it.

Anyone else get the classic “I will turn this car around” line from their parents growing up? If so, you’ll be getting major deja vu from the TikTok video below.

In the video, we hear a Southwest Airline pilot speaking on the intercom to his passengers. Apparently, someone on the plane was AirDropping unsolicited nudes to other passengers while on the flight to Cabo. Things got so bad that the news made its way to the cockpit. That’s when the pilot decided to address the problem.

Teighlor Marsalis captured the Southwest Airlines pilot’s announcement in the below TikTok video. The video has now received over 2 million views. The pilot threatens that he will “have to pull back into the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off. We’re going to have to get security involved.”

“Vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot adds. “Whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”

The problem of people AirDropping nude photos while traveling is nothing new, unfortunately. Back in 2017, AirDropping nudes to strangers became a trend on subway rides. The problem got so bad that “cyber flashing” became outlawed in New York State in 2018. New York lawmaker James Skoufis is also working on legislation to make sharing unsolicited nudes of any kind illegal. In Texas that law is already a thing and has been since 2019 when the state dubbed unsolicited nude phoyos a “crisis and an issue.”

Many other American states have considered similar laws including New Hampshire, Louisiana, Virginia, Idaho, New Jersey, North Carolina, and more. Though, the conversation around unsolicited photos, cyber flashing, and revenge porn is still growing within the country. So, more states may join the list and expand on their bans in a couple years.

So if you’re thinking of AirDropping an unsolicited pic to that cute guy on the train or plane, don’t. Or else, Southwest Daddy will turn the plane around and send you to jail.