Tickled, Tied, and Shirtless: Jesse Pattison’s Moment

Photo Credit: @JessePattison

If you’ve found yourself pausing RuPaul’s Drag Race mid-episode just to get another glimpse of the chiseled dreamboat in red trunks—don’t worry, you’re not alone. Let us introduce you to Jesse James Pattison, the Pit Crew standout who’s got the fans tickled (literally) and thirsty for more.

Jesse first strutted into our hearts back in Drag Race Season 11, and while he took a brief sabbatical, he made a triumphant return in Season 14, stuck around for Season 15, served looks in All Stars 8, and is still blessing our screens in Season 16. At this rate? It’s giving permanent fixture, and we’re not complaining.

Photo Credit: @JessePattison

But make no mistake—this muscle-bound snack is more than just eye candy. Jesse is a bona fide actor, with credits in Status Update (2018) and Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (2017). And yes, eagle-eyed fans can even spot him in Hustlers (2019) with none other than J.Lo. Blink and you might miss him, but we suggest you don’t.

Photo Credit: @jessejamespattison

Oh, and did we mention he’s a stuntman? That’s right—when he’s not being handcuffed to walls or modeling tiny trunks, Jesse is out here sword-fighting like a sexy action hero. Add fitness trainer to the list, and you’ve got yourself a triple threat who could teach you how to lunge, lift, and maybe love life a little more.

Photo Credit: @JessePattison

Jesse recently broke the internet after an episode aired showing him locked up in chains, wearing what might’ve been the world’s smallest red shorts, and getting tickled by the Queens. Social media had a collective meltdown, and Jesse? He just laughed it off and leaned in. “If this is hell, sign me up. Tickle Tickle,” he captioned a viral clip. “Getting to play all these characters with my favorite people is a dream.”

Photo Credit: @JessePattison

He ended with a heartfelt nod to the Drag Race fam:

“Working with the Queens this season, RU, and the team is always a gift.”

Honestly? Jesse James Pattison isn’t just hot—he’s humble, hilarious, and clearly having the time of his life. And if this is just the beginning of his Pit Crew reign, we’ll be watching (and rewinding).