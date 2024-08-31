Pop Star Johann Vera Shares His Truth with “Closet”

Johann Vera, the 28-year-old Ecuadorian singer known for hits like “Donde Naci” and “Astronauta,” has released a deeply personal new song titled “Closet,” opening up about his sexuality for the first time.

I wrote #Closet exactly two years ago on the night of August 22 and I recorded it … in a closet. My psychologist asked me to write a letter to Johann as a child, I finished it and went to my composition session where I would never think I would touch on this topic.I always thought that these things were not necessary to speak publicly. Now that I see behind, I was afraid to accept myself and put in front what was known but I hid.We started writing a love song, and the three straight writers were starting to give me ideas of “that baby, that woman ” and I was just saying yes to everything even though inside I wasn’t connecting with that. Although I love women too, at that time I was in love with a man.I couldn’t take it anymore, I stopped everything and it just came out. I started to tell what was happening to me, to open up, to let off steam and it comes up #Closet in Minutes.

I end up being the song that has cost me the least to write because it is the one I had the least to think about.

Then I changed things for her and re-recorded her like 3 times hahaha but that’s only because it was so important to me that I wanted her to look beautiful.

The song goes beyond coming out, emphasizing the importance of living authentically rather than to please others. Vera hopes “Closet” will “generate conversations” and inspire others to be true to themselves.

Ricky Martin’s Supportive Message

After releasing “Closet,” Vera received a surprise video message from Latin pop icon Ricky Martin on the Univision show Despierta América. Martin, who had worked with Vera on the competition show La Banda, offered words of encouragement:

“From the first moment we saw you in La Banda, we knew that you had a lot of talent and you were very special. A lot of success, a lot of focus, a lot of light, and a lot of peace above all. I think it is extremely important that you are mentally well in your heart to be able to achieve many things,” Martin said. He added, “I think you are on the right path, just surround yourself with positive people. A lot of light for you, a lot of success, a lot of strength, a lot of blessings, and a lot of success in everything you strive for. Lots of love, always lots of light, lots of strength moving forward, brother. All the best, hugs.”

With “Closet” now available on all major music platforms, Johann Vera takes a bold step in his personal and professional life, marking a new chapter of honest and heartfelt music from the Ecuadorian star.

