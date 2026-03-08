LGBTQ+ Respected but Church Doctrine Remains Says Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, has offered insight into how the Catholic Church views LGBTQ+ people and the potential for change at the highest levels of spiritual leadership. In a world where faith, identity, and belonging intersect in complex ways, Pope Leo XIV’s reflections come from Leo XIV: The Biography, as told to Vatican journalist Elise Ann Allen, and provide a candid look at the challenges and hopes for LGBTQ+ inclusion within one of the world’s oldest religious institutions.

A New Pope in a Changing World

On May 8, 2025, white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel signaled the election of a surprising new leader for the Catholic Church. Robert Prevost, an American from Chicago and former missionary in Peru, chose the name Pope Leo XIV. His election was notable not just because he was a so‑called “dark horse” candidate, but also because it brought fresh attention to how the Church engages with contemporary issues, including LGBTQ+ inclusion.

In Leo XIV: The Biography, Allen chronicles the new pope’s life—from his early years as an Augustinian priest to his time as head of bishops in the Vatican. More than a chronological account, the book captures the pope’s personal reflections on his role and the challenges facing the Church today, including the polarizing questions around sexuality and gender.

“Doctrine Will Not Change… at Least Not Soon”

Perhaps the most widely quoted part of the biography centers on Pope Leo XIV’s response to questions about whether Church teachings on sexuality and marriage might change in the near future.

“It seems to me very unlikely, at least in the near future, that the doctrine of the Church will change its teachings on sexuality and marriage,” the pope explained.

This statement is significant because it sets clear expectations for Catholics—especially LGBTQ+ Catholics—about the institutional stance of the Church. While many LGBTQ+ believers seek recognition of same‑sex marriage or formal acknowledgment of transgender faithful, Pope Leo XIV’s response indicates that such doctrinal shifts are not imminent.

Yet, his words don’t close the door on engagement; rather, they frame change as something that must begin with people’s hearts and minds.

“We Must First Change Attitudes”

For LGBTQ+ audiences, one of the most meaningful aspects of Pope Leo XIV’s remarks is how he places emphasis not on doctrinal change first, but on changing attitudes.

Talking about discussions held at the Synod—a key gathering of Church leaders—he noted that “within the Church any theme related to the LGBTQ reality is highly polarizing.”

“We must first change attitudes,” he said, quoting his predecessor Pope Francis: “‘Todos, todos.’ Everyone is invited in, but not as an expression or non‑expression of a specific identity.”

“What I mean to say,” he continued, “is that I invite a person because he or she is a son or daughter of God. Everyone is welcome, and we can get to know and respect each other.”

This framing shifts the focus from legal or doctrinal recognition to human dignity and relationship. For many LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies, this is a reminder that inclusion often begins with acceptance and respect in everyday interactions—even if institutional teaching remains unchanged.

Welcoming LGBTQ+ People—But Not Redefining Doctrine

When directly asked about specific hopes for change, such as recognition of same‑sex marriage or formal acknowledgment of transgender believers, Pope Leo XIV was clear:

“The teaching of the Church will continue to remain as it is and for now I have nothing more to add on this point.”

For LGBTQ+ individuals seeking greater affirmation, this response may feel disappointing. But it also signals a nuanced position: one that acknowledges the presence and value of LGBTQ+ people within the Church while maintaining continuity with longstanding teachings.

This doesn’t mean the pope is opposed to LGBTQ+ people. As the biography notes, earlier in his papacy—even before his election—Pope Leo XIV expressed a “desire to welcome all people, including LGBTQ people.”

A Path Forward

The tension between tradition and change is hardly new in religious contexts, but Pope Leo XIV’s emphasis on attitudes offers a potential bridge. For LGBTQ+ Catholics, this could mean finding ways to live authentically in their faith communities while also advocating for deeper understanding and respect among fellow believers.

Leo XIV: The Biography is available April 28, 2026, and offers a detailed look at this moment in the Church’s history—one where diverse communities are listening closely to what the pope says, and what he means for LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Whether or not doctrine changes, Pope Leo XIV’s words suggest that the conversation within the Catholic Church about sexuality, identity, and belonging is ongoing—and that attitudes may be the first place real transformation begins.