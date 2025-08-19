When it comes to change inside the Catholic Church, history tends to move slowly—glacially, even. But sometimes, the smallest gesture can feel like a life-changing shift. This October, that shift is happening in Rome. Just like his predecessor Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV will be opening the Vatican’s doors to We Are Church, a reform-minded Catholic movement that has long advocated for inclusion, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ voices.

Vatican News has confirmed that eight representatives of We Are Church will attend a Holy Year gathering of synodal teams and participatory bodies at the Vatican from October 24 to 26. While this group isn’t new to the Vatican stage—it joined a major social gathering with Pope Francis nearly a decade ago—this will be its first formal invitation to a Holy Year event. And for many, that distinction matters.

Christian Weisner, one of the voices of We Are Church, put it simply: the movement hopes that the synodal spirit, the sense of dialogue and connectedness that Pope Francis emphasized in 2023 and 2024’s synod assemblies, will remain alive and visible. With Pope Leo taking up the torch, there is optimism that these conversations won’t be shelved but expanded.

The Holy Year events will also see participants walk through the symbolic Holy Door with the Pope himself, a ritual meant to signify leaving behind past mistakes and setting out on a new path with hope. Weisner even noted that for the Church, this gesture can serve as a wider metaphor: stepping forward, letting go of errors, and opening space for something better.

For those of us watching from outside the Vatican’s marble walls, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, this moment may feel layered. On one hand, it’s a milestone: a pro-LGBTQ+ reform group being openly welcomed into a central, global Catholic celebration. On the other hand, it raises big questions. Is this symbolic, or is it substantial? Does this mean the Church is finally prepared to listen more deeply to queer Catholics, or is this just a polite nod at the edges of reform?

We Are Church itself has been pushing for more lay participation in Catholic life since 1995, starting in Austria and spreading to about thirty countries. The fact that their ideas—once brushed aside as radical—are now being discussed at the level of the World Synod suggests persistence pays off. Thirty years of showing up at synods, papal elections, and council commemorations is no small thing.

The continuity between Francis and Leo also matters. Pope Francis, during his time, was often described as a pope of dialogue, one who preferred bridges over walls; although, it can be a little divisive. Now, with Pope Leo, the question is whether that legacy of conversation and openness can evolve into something even more tangible. The invitation to We Are Church feels like a sign that, at least symbolically, the Vatican wants to keep the door cracked open.

There’s something quietly radical about this moment. Not flashy, not loud—but deeply significant for Catholics who have long felt sidelined. For LGBTQ+ Catholics in particular, the presence of reform voices in Rome is a reminder that the story isn’t over. That there are people, within the faith itself, who are still pushing for a Church where inclusion isn’t a debate but a reality.

@ctvnews Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it. The document from the Vatican’s doctrine office, released Monday, elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals that was published in October. In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if they didn’t confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage. #pope #lgbtq #samesexmarriage #gay #carholic #church #vatican #popefrancis #marriage #news #ctvnews ♬ original sound – CTVNews

So here’s the hopeful part: reform doesn’t always come as a tidal wave. Sometimes it comes as a gentle ripple, widening slowly but surely. The October gathering may not rewrite doctrine, but it does reinforce the possibility of dialogue, acknowledgment, and presence. And for a community that has too often been rendered invisible in Church history, presence is powerful.

What do you think—does this feel like a step forward? A symbolic gesture worth celebrating? Or is it not enough yet? Either way, the conversation is happening, the door is open, and hope continues to flicker. And maybe, just maybe, that’s the beginning of something bigger.

