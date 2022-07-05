Poppers On Live National Television?

Joe Lycett and Fatt Butcher. // Image via Channel 4

Fatt Butcher is the moment. And if you missed it, I’ll catch you up, bestie.

The moment happened on the night of Sunday, July 3. Live from the city of Birmingham, comedian Joe Lycett hosted a Big Pride Party which was broadcasted through Channel 4. And even better, this event was part of the channel’s Proud All Over programing to celebrate 50 years of Pride in Britain.

On top of hearing from Lycett, viewers got to watch musical performances from Boy George, Steps and Self Esteem. The show also included moments with Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, actor Rupert Everett, comedian Mawaan Rizwan, drag king Adam All, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Tia Kofi.

Plus, many LGBTQ figures from the Birmingham community particpated. This includes Birmingham Pride’s Eva Echo; Pride House’s Piero Zizzi; artistic director of Fierce Festival, Aaron Wright; and local drag queens Cycki Brokat, Sophoa Stardust, Blanche, Dahliah Rivers, Amber Cadaverous, and, most impactfully, Fatt Butcher.

To prepare for the show’s airing, and knowing what kind of antics and jokes he planned to drop, Lycett released a preemptive tweet. In the tweet, the host share a link for any viewers who might want to complain to Channel 4. How thoughtful!

And very needed, apparently. Funny enough, one moment earned some complaints. At a certain point in the night, Joe Lycett made a joke about rimming on national television. But it’s not the joke that got the internet’s attention. It was Fatt Butcher sniffing poppers while standing behind Lycett.

Of course, there were some who complained about the moment.

But, even better, there were many who raved about it!

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party program ended up receiving 290,000 viewers while it aired, according to Ratings UK. But the moment is reaching thousands of more viewers and appreciators online. And now, it’s receiving calls for it to become a weekly show every Friday. But will Channel 4 listen?

