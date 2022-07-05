Poppers On Live National Television?

Fatt Butcher is the moment. And if you missed it, I’ll catch you up, bestie.

The moment happened on the night of Sunday, July 3. Live from the city of Birmingham, comedian Joe Lycett hosted a Big Pride Party which was broadcasted through Channel 4. And even better, this event was part of the channel’s Proud All Over programing to celebrate 50 years of Pride in Britain.

On top of hearing from Lycett, viewers got to watch musical performances from Boy George, Steps and Self Esteem. The show also included moments with Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, actor Rupert Everett, comedian Mawaan Rizwan, drag king Adam All, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Tia Kofi.

Mummy and all my gay friends, LIVE now on @channel4! 🌈 #BigPrideParty — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) July 3, 2022

Plus, many LGBTQ figures from the Birmingham community particpated. This includes Birmingham Pride’s Eva Echo; Pride House’s Piero Zizzi; artistic director of Fierce Festival, Aaron Wright; and local drag queens Cycki Brokat, Sophoa Stardust, Blanche, Dahliah Rivers, Amber Cadaverous, and, most impactfully, Fatt Butcher.

To prepare for the show’s airing, and knowing what kind of antics and jokes he planned to drop, Lycett released a preemptive tweet. In the tweet, the host share a link for any viewers who might want to complain to Channel 4. How thoughtful!

And very needed, apparently. Funny enough, one moment earned some complaints. At a certain point in the night, Joe Lycett made a joke about rimming on national television. But it’s not the joke that got the internet’s attention. It was Fatt Butcher sniffing poppers while standing behind Lycett.

‘A LANDMARK TELEVISION EVENT’ – The Metro@joelycett’s Big Pride Party now streaming on @All4. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MchsRvVhd0 — Fatt Butcher (@FattButcher) July 4, 2022

Of course, there were some who complained about the moment.

hi darling, poppers are legal. Google it. — Fatt Butcher (@FattButcher) July 4, 2022

still not sure what there is to celebrate about doing drugs on live television — Oebelin Lisk (@oebelin) July 4, 2022

Yall gonna fuck around and get this shit banned — 𝖘𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖊𝖙 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖊𝖙 (@Skarlet_Starlet) July 5, 2022

But, even better, there were many who raved about it!

MOM I JUST DID POPPERS ON CHANNEL 4 WITH @joelycett.

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zqMjEgM1iH — Fatt Butcher (@FattButcher) July 3, 2022

I'm so obsessed with Fatt Butcher doing poppers live on Channel 4! What a moment in history! https://t.co/7zn5hsIawx — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) July 4, 2022

@FattButcher sniffing poppers live on @Channel4 next to @joelycett is everything i needed tonight. — Karl Steele (@karlsteele) July 3, 2022

I want the photo of @FattButcher sniffing poppers on the telly hung in the National portrait gallery to be honest — Hamish (@mmmish22) July 4, 2022

Obessed with @FattButcher doing poppers live on Channel 4 on a Sunday night.#BigPrideParty — Tommy (@QueerHistorian) July 3, 2022

Well this did bits! Make sure you follow the icon themselves, @FattButcher — 3.14159265359 (@PorkElizabeth) July 4, 2022

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party program ended up receiving 290,000 viewers while it aired, according to Ratings UK. But the moment is reaching thousands of more viewers and appreciators online. And now, it’s receiving calls for it to become a weekly show every Friday. But will Channel 4 listen?