Prime Minister Trudeau Becomes First World Leader To Appear

Just when you think the beloved Emmy Award-winning queer fave show Rupaul’s Drag Race might be getting a bit long in the teeth [do we really need a Rusical or Roast EVERY season] the franchise goes knocks you socks off a little. History will be made with our friends up north as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will become the first world leader to appear on the franchise! How do you like them apples?!

The 50-year-old Liberal Party leader is appearing on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. World edition. That show is a spinoff from Canada’s Drag Race now in its second iteration. The first saw Irish underdog Blu Hydrangea take home the crown.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hasn’t sashayed away from the opportunity of being the first world leader on Drag Race. Condragulations, Canada! (See 0:45)pic.twitter.com/cXJC7gk0Pw — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) November 8, 2022

According to CDC News, “producers of the drag queen competition series say the prime minister will make a special appearance on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. He’s the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.”

The hunky Prime Minister (Is it ok to call a world leader hunky? lol) stands next to the adored host and judge Brooke Lynn Hytes in a photo released by the Canadian press getting to speak to the contestants and offer them some inspiration. GO CANUCKS! Very cool.

I mean we did have our queen Lady Gaga guest job an episode back in season nine. The queens had to serve two looks to Mother Monster on the runway. Check out a clip from that GAG WORTHY episode below.

What do you think Instincters who has been the biggest get for RuPaul’s Drag Race? Shania Twain? Cameron Diaz? Nancy Pelosi? Sound off in the comments below.

