Promoting ‘Down To Earth’ Efron Gives Followers Thirst Trap Photos

Neighbors star Zac Efron has been busy filming season two of the Emmy winning Down To Earth with Zac Efron. The series, as described on Netflix reads,

“Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Healthy, sustainable living to Efron sometimes means shirtless! And who are we to argue with that? The Greatest Showman actor celebrated the new year by giving a gift to his 50 million followers in the form of a shirtless, muscular Zac kneeling in the water.

Season one of Down to Earth with Zac Efron premiered in July 2020. The eight-episode series found the Baywatch actor traveling to Iceland, France, Costa Rica, Sardinia, Peru, Puerto Rico, New York City, London, and the Amazon rainforest.

The Baywatch actor picked up a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program. Efron beat out stiff competition from Erica Hill, Sanjay Gupta, and Van Jones, all nominated for the CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall. Also nominated were Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi for Weird But True, Jeff Corwin for Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin and Brandon McMillan for Lucky Dog.

According to Deadline,

“in this new season, actor Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.”

Season two will premiere on Netflix later this year.

LOVING @ZacEfron on #DownToEarthWithZacEfron I am being educated while laughing my behind off 😂👍 his facial expressions are priceless! #Netflix — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 31, 2020

Who else feels like they know Zac Efron personally? He comes across so warm, familiar, and approachable. #DownToEarthWithZacEfron — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) September 4, 2020