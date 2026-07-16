Meet the Quad Making the Internet Ask, “Wait… How Does This Work?”

Quad relationships are not exactly something you stumble across every day. We’ve all heard of throuples, open relationships, and polyamory, but four people building a life together? That’s still rare enough to make people do a double take.

Enter Dan, Tekky, Joel, and Peter.

The quad behind FOURSOME, an upcoming YouTube documentary series, are inviting viewers into their world and offering a glimpse at what life looks like when love doesn’t fit neatly into society’s traditional boxes. Their story begins not with a dating app or a reality television casting call, but with a chance meeting in Thailand that changed all of their lives.

At the time, Peter and Tekky had been together for three years, while Joel and Dan had been celebrating their first year as a couple.

“We were four different wounds learning that love could still be gentle. “

Somewhere between shared conversations and undeniable chemistry, two relationships became one quad.

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Two Cities, One Quad Relationship

Today, the quad lives across two cities in Asia. Joel and Dan share a home, while Peter and Tekky do the same. Distance means they only get to spend time together in person about once a month, proving that maintaining a relationship between four people requires just as much communication, trust, and commitment as any other partnership.

“We weren’t supposed to make sense, but somehow every broken part of us understood the others.”

Watching the quad’s content on social media, it’s hard not to notice the easy affection between them. There is a softness to the way they interact and a sense of familiarity that only comes from truly knowing one another. Whether they’re laughing over dinner or answering questions from curious followers, the dynamic feels refreshingly natural.

Of course, social media is only ever part of the picture.

“The world kept waiting for us to fall apart, but we kept learning how to hold on better. “

The Reality Behind Social Media

In one of the quad couple’s Q&A videos, the group acknowledged an important truth: audiences only see what creators choose to share. That doesn’t make the content any less authentic. It simply means some moments belong exclusively to the people living them.

https://youtu.be/A7RR3YQ6XQw?si=1if7EvszFNZiCk2k

Frankly, that’s true for everyone. Nobody is “on” one hundred percent of the time, whether you’re in a couple, single, or part of a quad relationship.

Perhaps that’s part of what makes their story resonate. They are not presenting themselves as relationship experts with all the answers. Instead, they’re simply four people choosing each other, month after month.

“We were never meant to fit into the world’s idea of love. We were meant to create our own.”

Loving Without Shame as a Quad

One question inevitably follows them wherever they go: who belongs to whom?

Their answer is beautifully uncomplicated: “All of us.”

They’ve also shared a line that feels destined to become a fan favorite: “Maybe the reason they feared us so much was because we loved each other without shame, without limits, and without asking permission.”

It’s a sentiment that captures the heart of FOURSOME. Beyond the novelty of a quad relationship is a documentary about connection, vulnerability, and the many ways people find happiness.

“We didn’t need a perfect beginning. We only needed enough courage to keep choosing the same ending.”

FOURSOME premieres July 21 on the @just4bbs YouTube channel. If their story is any indication, viewers are in for something heartfelt, eye opening, and undeniably charming.