Three Dads and a Baby

In a groundbreaking story out of Quebec, Canada, three men are rewriting the meaning of family — and fighting for the right to be recognized as one.

Eric LeBlanc, Jonathan Bédard, and Justin Maheu, a committed gay throuple, have officially adopted a three-year-old girl through Quebec Youth Protection Services. Their journey wasn’t just about becoming parents; it was also about challenging a legal system that still doesn’t see families like theirs as equal.

Dads Try To Adopt

Adoption can be an emotional maze for any couple, but for LeBlanc, Bédard, and Maheu, it was more like a marathon with extra hurdles. Their first application was rejected because Quebec’s laws only recognize two legal parents.

“Through that process they learned that we are a little different because we’re three, but we’re not different from any other family,” LeBlanc told CTV News.

Across Canada, only a few provinces — British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario — have laws explicitly allowing more than two legal parents. While other provinces have occasionally recognized multiparent families on a case-by-case basis, Quebec remains bound by legislation that many see as outdated and discriminatory.

More than Two

That may soon change. In April, a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled that the province’s civil code must be modified within a year to allow children to have more than two recognized parents. The judge called the current law “unconstitutional,” stating it violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by discriminating against diverse family structures.

It was a major victory for families like LeBlanc, Bédard, and Maheu — though the celebration came with a caveat. The Quebec government is now appealing the decision.

“We think that either way it might go all the way to the Supreme Court,” LeBlanc said. “But we’re saddened from the fact that we’re not backed by our own government, which is supposed to be an open government that wants to help every single family.”

Staying Grounded

Still, the trio’s love for their daughter keeps them grounded. While not all three men are legally recognized as parents, they share equally in her care, creating a home filled with stability, love, and laughter. They’ve also made private legal arrangements to ensure their little girl is protected, no matter how the courts rule.

The throuple’s story isn’t just about law or paperwork — it’s about redefining what makes a family. For them, it’s about love, commitment, and teamwork.

“We are lucky to be three to give her all that support,” LeBlanc said, smiling. “But I think we are the lucky ones to have her in our life.”

Their fight has already inspired others — not only LGBTQ+ families, but anyone who’s ever felt their version of family didn’t quite fit the mold. By sharing their story, they’re helping pave the way for a more inclusive future, one where love in all its forms can be seen, respected, and legally recognized.

Whether their case ends in the Supreme Court or in the quiet triumphs of everyday parenting, LeBlanc, Bédard, and Maheu are living proof that family isn’t defined by numbers on a legal form — it’s built on love that multiplies, not divides.

