Queens in Quarantine Part II

This week we are sharing our QUEENS IN QUARANTINE series with the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5. Yesterday we caught up with Shea Couleé, India Ferrah, and Jujubee.

Today we are featuring Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Miz Cracker, and Ongina who have all walked onto this season’s All Stars Werkroom and left a bigger impression on fans that elevates them from their original seasons.

But what have the queens been doing with their time during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

I’ve been doing a lot of video chat with friends on the house party app. Been eating a lot and enjoying that. I’ve also started working with my friend who has an online business just so I have something for my mind to do.

What’s your favorite go-to quarantine snack?

Pop-Eye’s Chicken.

What is your favorite song to perform to?

Cheryl Lynn’s “Encore”

What’s your favorite meme of you?

Get my pocketbook, I’m leaving.

Miz Cracker

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

I am keeping busy by doing drag every.single.day. I come up with new content. One of the things I have learned in quarantine is that even your life passion is not enough to keep you busy so now I’m making tiny popsicle stick houses!

House coming along slowly in Crackville. pic.twitter.com/sTANwLvHGF — Miz Cracker (@miz_cracker) May 18, 2020

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

As soon as life resumes I am going to go to a restaurant. And I know exactly what restaurant. Its called Lennox Sapphire. It has the best Senegalese Maffe and I have been deprived for months! I try and go once a week when I can so I can’t wait to go back!

What are you bringing to All Stars 5 that fans haven’t seen from you?

I am going to bring the dance to All Stars 5 which fans haven’t seen from me! I am also going to bring happiness. I made myself so miserable in season 10 that it is time for the world to see me be happy in drag.

Which of the All Stars 5 queens do you think has had the best “glow up” from their previous seasons?

Obviously the greatest glow up of the season is Blair St. Clair. She is bringing us full woman. Just supermodel the house down.

What’s your favorite meme of you?

The doctor dill saying “Dill with it!”

Ongina

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

I’ve been in the house since March 15, and at that point I started checking stuff off my Netflix list… Tiger King, design shows. Then I refocused my energy in putting my house together, we moved in November and I’ve been putting it off since, so in April I really focused on finally putting the house together. I refocused in May to doing more drag, virtual drag shows… I found myself to be a producer, editor, a lighting tech… so it’s been quite a journey. Editing is not an easy job! And I recently joined Twitch with my husband. I’m not really a video game player, but I sit next to him and tell him what to do!

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

The first thing I would love to do is gather a few of my closest friends and have a sushi dinner. And give them a hug if permitted. I really miss the interactions with my best friends and seeing them in person. It’s really something I would love to do.

What’s your favorite go-to quarantine snack?

Just one?! I’m snacking all day everydayI have been snacking until the cows come home. I have eaten literally everything, but my favorite go-to snack is kind of a full meal. I bought a bunch of frozen pasta, different varieties and flavors… I’ll cook it in the morning during breakfast and have it ready to eat all day long. I’ll eat a small bowl at a time, and when I finish my small bowls of legit frozen pasta, I move onto single serve ice cream cones. But I eat like, two or three of them, so I should have bought the normal size cones.

Which of the All Stars 5 queens do you think has had the best “glow up” from their previous seasons?

Me! Everyone looks amazing… but me! I say that purely on seeing what I looked like in Season 1 and the trajectory of my drag from years before. I think there was one point in my career where I only wore crinoline skirts, I would belt it, wear it as a top, anything. If I had a crinoline skirt it was part of my look. I was buying quinceanera skirts from downtown! Now I have an elevated look and developed what I find visually appealing for my drag. If I had to pick another bitch… Blair has definitely changed since her season, she’s always been a beautiful woman but she’s involved from theater into fashion. She’s gone from Little House on the Prairie to 90’s supermodel.

Stay tuned for the next set of QUEENS IN QUARANTINE with the All Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.