Queens In Quarantine Part I

By now half of the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 have sashayed away and the drama has only escalated week after week. Usually right now the All Stars queens would be out and about touring and making special appearances promoting their art and the show, but alas, COVID-19 has gripped her own glittery scepter on the world’s plans and forced us all to stay the f*** home.

I got in touch with some of the queens from RPDR All Stars 5 to find out a little about how they are spending their days lately and to learn more about the Drag Race All Stars we all know and love. I’ll share their answers over the coming days in a series I like to call QUEENS IN QUARANTINE.

Here are some words from Shea Couleé, India Ferrah, and Jujubee.

Shea Couleé

How are you keeping busy during quarantine?

I have been keeping busy during quarantine with learning new recipes and spending a lot of time in my garden.

My little babies pic.twitter.com/HXpJSFgSjD — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) July 5, 2020

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

I am going to participate in the long honored gay tradition that is brunch. Mimosa in hand!

Describe yourself in one hashtag

#BlackExcellence

What’s your favorite meme of you?

I would say this year was a good one. It was a picture of me prior to my lip sync on the Season 9 finale with the caption “My Plans” and then the next photo was rose petals and the caption above that was 2020.

India Ferrah

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

I don’t know what the new normal will be. It’s going to be interesting. I would love to go to a beach, like a private beach. I definitely would love a vacation. Hopefully the one I won in Iceland will be coming up soon.

What’s your favorite go-to quarantine snack?

I’ve been snacking so much. I have to say Sour Patch Kids and Gummy bears. They’ve been keeping me very happy during quarantine.

What are you bringing to All Stars 5 that fans haven’t seen from you?

India Ferrah. They haven’t seen India Ferrah. They got to see a shy version of who India thought she was. She discovered it when she moved to Vegas. I’m getting to show this incredible goddess and showgirl that I became.

What’s your favorite meme of you?

Probably the one of me rolling my eyes from Season 3. It’s so funny, they’ve been using it so much. I can’t wait to see all the memes come out.

Jujubee

What’s the first thing you plan to do when it is safe to be back out in the world?

I cannot wait to be invited somewhere just so I can say, “No Thanks.”

What’s your favorite go-to quarantine snack?

My favorite quarantine snack is apples, because of fiber. An apple a day keeps the doctor away. It’s that or chips.

What are you bringing to All Stars 5 that fans haven’t seen from you?

Fashion. Looks, Honey.

What is your favorite song to perform to?

My favorite song to perform is “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” by Whitney Houston. Because everybody loves that song. There is not one person in this world who does not like that song.

What’s your favorite meme of you?

My favorite meme is the one where I look really ugly and it says I don’t want to look ugly. It’s of me crying. There’s the other one where my lash falls off – that one’s a good one too. So many good ones.

Stay tuned for the next set of QUEENS IN QUARANTINE with the All Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.