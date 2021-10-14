‘Real Housewives-Ultimate Girls Trip’ Drops A Tropical Trailer

From the moment it was unofficially announced, Real Housewives All-Stars (now known as The Real Housewives-Ultimate Girls Trip), had fans buzzing. From casting rumors to location updates, fans followed updates on social media feverishly. Once the cast shot was released, fans were even more rabidly following what their favorite Real Housewives would be doing on on their first multi-city series.

With the release of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (launching on Peacock on November 18th), we are getting to see what seven of the most polarizing women to ever launch a wine glass or flip a table can do when left together in the Turks & Caicos. The trailer shows queen bees Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Cynthia Bailey & Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Ramona Singer & Luann DeLesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) frolicking & feuding respectively. Predictable feuds between Housewife alphas like Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore seem to erupt, but unexpected flare-ups between veteran (and seemingly more subdued) Housewives like Kyle Richards and Cynthia Bailey are definite surprises.

During an exclusive group interview with EW, the all-star roster of Real Housewives dished on what we can expect from this limited series from the newly minted Peacock network. The ladies dished on what other Housewives they wanted cast (Lisa Rinna was a universal choice, while Cynthia Bailey wanted Karen Huger to join the group). Room selection was apparently a point of contention (we’re looking at you Ramona Singer) and started on the fight there. The rarely spoken about fourth wall was broken, and filming was changed up a bit, with the cameras being up round the clock.

‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ is streaming November 18 on Peacock