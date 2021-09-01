‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Hits Peacock This Fall

The previously known as Real Housewives Mash-Up has gotten a premiere date & full cast shot. Later this year, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will premiere on Peacock. While social media shots from the ladies showed them having fun in the sun in a tropical locale somewhere, we finally know that the ladies collectively were in the Turks & Caicos. The roster of Real Housewives hitting the sandy shores include Ramona Singer & Countess Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City) Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Cynthia Bailey & Kenya Moore (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). The first official cast shot (below) shows the sun kissed stunners ready to inaugurate a brand new style of Real Housewives cast trip.

While news to come out of the filming has been scarce, reports have surfaced that indicated that there were some prickly interactions with provocateurs Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore, as well as between fan favorites Cynthia Bailey and Kyle Richards (“she’s definitely one of the people I bumped heads with” Bailey is on record as saying).

Peacock must already be anticipating a smashing success; a second Real Housewives mashup-style series is already poised to start filming, with former Real Housewives of New York City favorite Dorinda Medley hosting a litany of former Real Housewives from various cities at her famed Berkshires home, Bluestone Manor.

