Reality TV Icon to Host Competitive Dating Show for Throuples

New York is in the motha’ fuckin’ house!

Reality TV royalty and executive producer Tiffany “New York” Pollard is returning to OUTtv for her second hosting gig. She currently serves as the mouth-piece for America’s Got Talent for sexually charged individuals titled Hot Haus. (Really, you need to watch Hot Haus.)

Advertisement

Now that her obligation to E! Networks’ House of Villains is fulfilled, the icon of icons is slated to host an upcoming dating series on OUTtv. It’s currently in pre-production under the working title Looking for a Third, and it’s about exactly what you’re expecting. Hello to all the throuples out there!

Follow as one gay couple and one lesbian couple search to find their perfect match. I can already taste the drama… and it has flavors of sweat, lube and coconuts.

In a press release received from Artie Davis, the Flavor of Love and I Love New York goddess is quoted as saying:

Advertisement

I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and Executive Producer. Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honor to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic and filled with so much love.

Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, also submitted a quote saying:

We are excited to be working with Tiffany Pollard on this adventurous new dating series. It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship and Looking for a Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step. OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun – Looking for a Third promises to deliver on all fronts.

Advertisement

Looking for a Third enters production this summer and is slated for release in the fourth quarter 2024 on OUTtv.

While you wait for this new competitive dating series, check out previous works by this talented team including X-Rated: NYC, X-Rated: LA, For the Love of DILFS and – of course – Hot Haus. Also find syndication of numerous Tiffany Pollard shows including New York Goes to Hollywood, New York Goes to Work, Celebrity Big Brother and Scared Famous.

Are you excited for Looking for a Third? Are you currently in a throuple? Do you have a soft (or hard) spot for Tiffany Pollard? Comment and let me know!

Source: Artie Davis, OUTtv, DaddyTV