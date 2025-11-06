50th Gay Rodeo Weekend in Reno: Where Pride Meets the Wild West

Reno: Where Pride Meets the Wild West

When it comes to combining outdoor adventure, local flavor, and LGBTQ+ pride, Reno is a true hidden gem. Known as “The Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno is experiencing a cultural renaissance — one that embraces queer travelers with open arms, craft cocktails, and a healthy dose of cowboy charm.

Stay in Style: The Grand Sierra Resort

Your journey begins at the Grand Sierra Resort, a stylish basecamp just minutes from the airport and downtown. With luxe rooms, an on-site casino, and sweeping views of the Sierra Nevada, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and excitement.

Whether you’re hitting the gaming floor or lounging poolside, this resort makes for an unforgettable stay in Reno.

Rodeo, Royalty, and Rainbow Spurs

This trip coincided with the World Gay Rodeo Finals — a high-spirited event that celebrates LGBTQ+ rodeo culture. From the IGRA Royalty Competition at The Row to a nostalgic Rodeo History Bus Tour, the weekend was packed with cowboy hats, drag royalty, and plenty of glittering belt buckles.

The World of Gay Rodeo comes together the weekend of October 9 – 12, 2025 for the 36th World Gay Rodeo Finals®, in El Reno, OK. Preeminent among the gay rodeos sanctioned by the International Gay Rodeo Association, the Finals will feature the top twenty men & women contestants in ten traditional rodeo events plus three light-hearted, yet fiercely competitive “camp events” the likes of which are hallmarks of the gay rodeo and real crowd pleasers.

The festivities brought together a welcoming mix of community, competition, and camp — all deeply rooted in inclusion. And there’s a great deal of history as this was the 36th World Gay Rodeo Finals, but it was the 50th Anniversary of the Gay Rodeo as it returned to Reno.

For some great personal stories, head over to NBC Out and its story Not their first gay rodeo: Celebrating 50 years of queer cowfolks.

The IGRA Royalty Competition and Line Dancing lessons were held at Silver Legacy Casino. It was a relaxed setting where all were welcome. No, you didn’t have to line dance, but how could you not! The pageantry was rewarding to watch as it was not just what they wore, but we learned a great deal about the contestants, how the rodeo changed their lives, and more.

Brunch and Beyond: Eating Through Midtown

Reno’s culinary scene has exploded in recent years, with Midtown Reno leading the charge. Start your day at Two Chicks for hearty breakfast favorites with a twist, or go green at Great Full Gardens, where wholesome dishes meet sustainable sourcing.

Lunch at Brasserie Saint James pairs locally brewed beer with elevated comfort food, while dinner options range from family-style Basque dining at Louis’ Basque Corner to creative small plates at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange.

A Toast to Diversity: The Emerson

For an evening out, head to The Emerson — an LGBTQIA+-owned bar that’s redefining Reno nightlife. With its inventive cocktails, warm ambiance, and community-forward vibe, it’s a must-visit spot for queer travelers looking to sip, socialize, and celebrate.

Culture and Creativity: Reno’s Artsy Side

No trip to Reno is complete without exploring its creative streak. The Nevada Museum of Art is a standout, showcasing exhibitions inspired by the Sierra Nevada and Great Basin region.

Beyond the museum walls, the city’s downtown mural tours and Riverwalk District offer a visual feast of public art, boutique shopping, and laid-back cafes.

If you’re craving more adventure, scale the world’s tallest outdoor climbing wall at BaseCamp — or take in the vintage vibes at the National Automobile Museum.

Festival Fever: From Pasta to Pride

During the same weekend as the rodeo, Reno hosted the Great Italian Festival — a delicious celebration of Italian heritage with live music, vino, and endless bowls of pasta. Between events like this and the city’s growing Pride festivities, it’s clear Reno knows how to throw a party for everyone.

The Main Attraction – The Rodeo

A rodeo was always on my things to see and for my first rodeo to be a gay one, well, jackpot! And for it to be in Reno, a city I had not been in since I was a young human in 1985. I learned a great deal about the rodeo, the business side, the fun side, the royalty, the animals, the brother/sister/personhood. We chatted with vendors, new attendees, veterans that had been involved for 30+ years, and Reno locals that were happy to see the World Gay Rodeo return to where it all started.

Final Thoughts: Big Hearts in the Biggest Little City

Reno may be famous for its bright lights and mountain views, but what makes it shine most is its spirit of inclusion. Whether you’re attending the World Gay Rodeo Finals, exploring the local art scene, or brunching your way through Midtown, this city proves that pride and adventure make the perfect pair.

For more trip inspiration, visit VisitRenoTahoe.com.