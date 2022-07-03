Someone Filed A Restraining Order On Ricky Martin?

Ricky Martin is having a week full of bad news and legal challenges.

The latest update in Martin’s bad press week is that a restraining order has been placed against him in Puerto Rico. According to the Associated Press, the order was signed on Friday, July 1st. When police tried to find him in his hometown of Dorado, Puerto Rico to serve the order, they couldn’t find him.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia said of the matter.

When asked, the police could not reveal the identity of who requested the restraining order because it was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. That said, a Puerto Rican newspaper called El Vocero claims that the other party was a former lover of Martin. Despite the Associated Press also reporting that claim, the information has yet to be confirmed. And as Telemundo reports, the details around the complaint are still unclear.

This claim was also released even though Ricky Martin is married and the father of four children. And according to Martin’s team, the allegations are false.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin told PEOPLE. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Axel Valencia told the AP that the order prevents Martin from contacting the petitioner and that a judge will later decide whether the order should remain in place. The order was issued by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan. Officials also clarified that the petitioner did not initially file a police complaint but instead went to the court to request a protection order.

This news comes a few days after Ricky Martin’s former talent manager filed an unpaid commissions lawsuit against him. The 15-page breach of oral contract suit claims that Martin owes the ex-manager, named Rebecca Drucker, $3M of unpaid commissions. Drucker claims that she spent years covering up Martin’s messes such as “a particularly ugly incident in Dubai involving Martin and his representative José Vega” in 2018, mentions of tax evasion, substance abuse, and an unspecified “potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020.”

“For years, [Drucker] protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend,” reads the suit filed by attorneys Joshua M. Rosenberg and Armound Ghoorchian at Venable LLP.

These two legal challenges couldn’t have come at a worse time for Ricky Martin. The artist is preparing to release a companion EP to his Latin Grammy-winning EP Pausa. Just a week ago, the musician filmed a music video to go with the EP drop. Plus, Martin will soon star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Mrs American Pie. Ricky Martin will act in the show alongside Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb.

Source: Associated Press, Telemundo, People,