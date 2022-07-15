Ricky Martin Could Face 50 Years In Jail

The controversies swarming Ricky Martin just got worse.

Earlier this month, a restraining order under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law was filed against singer and actor Ricky Martin. While initially, the filer’s identity was withheld by the authorities under Law 54, the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, a relative of Martin has come forward with a name. In fact, it’s Martin’s brother, Eric Martin, who has revealed the information. Even worse, Eric Martin alleges the vicim is Ricky Martin’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez.

According to Marca, the 21-year-old nephew claims that he was in a seven-month relationship with Ricky Martin. The nephew says that when he ended the relationship, Ricky Martin did not take it well. Instead, the singer allegedly stalked him, loitered outside his home, and called him persistently. Sánchez also claims that there was physical and psychological abuse during the relationship.

The legal battle around this case is set to begin next week on July 21. Under Puerto Rican law, where Ricky Martin is a resident citizen, allegations of incest are taken extremely seriously. If proven guilty, Martin could face up to 50 years in prison.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Then on July 4, the musician denied the allegations over Twitter.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin wrote. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Source: Marca,