Ricky Martin’s Hot Husband Jwan Yosef: His 10 Sexiest Instagram Pics Revealed

Arguably one of the hottest gay couples in the world is Ricky Martin and his fine as hell husband Jwan Yosef.

Yes, Ricky is the one who is more known on a worldwide level given his illustrious career in the entertainment industry, but Jwan is just as desirable in many ways that evens things out between them when it comes to accomplishments and aesthetics.

The Syrian-born stunner has had a wildly successful time in the world of art. He’s held and participated in many fabulous exhibitions over the past ten plus years in cities like Rome, Los Angeles and Stockholm just to name a few (check out his very impressive work here).

Jwan also exudes a sex appeal that is universally desired. The snaps that he posts on his ever growing Instagram account prove that and them some as everything from his puppy dog eyes, luscious lips and fantastic physique drives fans nuts.

Need proof? Here are 10 of his hottest Instagram photos for you to ogle over. Enjoy.