Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Announce Split

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”
They added that their “greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”
It was a loving relationship from the beginning as we all oohed and awwwed and yelled, “Dammit, he didn’t choose us!” Here’s Martin talking about the engagement on The Ellen Show.
The couple has never slowed down since. From having 4 kids enter their home to both of them still being very successful on their own.
They shared their love and affection with us with the sharing of this kiss during COVID.
And there was that whole mess with Someone Filed A Restraining Order On Ricky Martin?
In April of this year, Jwan Yosef Partners with CDLP on Limited Edition of Artist Essentials, of course we did not mind looking at his ad campaign.
Martin has great deal going on too as he’s brushing off his acting skills for a role in an upcoming Apple TV+ series. But of course the Latin singer will keep us musically entertained when he does his Trilogy Tour with fellow Latin lover-wannabes Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull.
We wish the couple the most success in their careers and the raising of their children. Both family and chosen family are important and we want to see all okay with this recent announcement.
