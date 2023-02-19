Ricky Martin Twin Sons Are 14 Already! Feel Old Yet?

Who knew ridiculously hot pop stars were just like us? Heartthrob Ricky Martin is just like us – wishing he could stop Father Time, keeping us all young forever. Only Ricky isn’t lamenting himself growing older, it’s his son that the Living La Vida Loca just proclaimed a,

“Baby No More.”

The 51-year-old singer-songwriter documented his 14-year-old son Tino’s latest haircut. Kids sure do grow up fast. [I think that’s a famous saying or something lol]

People Magazine previously reported that “Martin welcomed Tino and twin brother Matteo via gestational surrogacy in Aug. 2008. After Martin married Yosef, 38, in 2017, they’ve become fathers to daughter Lucia, 4, and 3-year-old son Renn, also via surrogacy.”

Obviously, we here at Instinct have loved the Puerto Rican-born triple-threat stud since his boy band days as a member of Menudo. In the decades since, Martin has morphed into a global icon known as much for his dancing and singing as he is for his activism withing the queer community.

Last June, the Claridad singer brought then-13-year-old Matteo to the set of his latest music video. “Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video,” he wrote at the time.

We are excited to see Martin in the upcoming Apple TV series Mrs. America. Last May, Instinct Magazine covered the series announcement writing “that the move is a “huge lead role” for the King of Latin Pop, who is understood to be seeking meatier roles as he develops his acting career.” The series, based on the popular book, also stars Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney, and Laura Dern.

(source: People)