Robbie GK Wants To Get In The Game + Big Balls + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Published Jan 25, 2026

|

Updated Jan 25, 2026

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Heated Rivalry's Robbie GK, who's ready to get in the game.

Bryce and Andrew embraced the mud:

embracethemud

Mehcad Brooks sent coffee regards from Australia:

mehcad

Tommy Paul has a big ball and he’s not afraid to use it:

tommypaul

Zane Phillips did a moody photo shoot for Numero Netherlands Magazine:

ZanePhillips

Rodrigo Reis greeted the dawn in Copenhagen:

rodrigo

Kelechi is handling Dry January just fine:

kelechi

Elliott Norris showed off his progress:

elliottnorris

Johnny Middlebrooks checked in:

johnnyM

Javi Perez was one wet ‘scrub daddy:’

javi

Taylor Phillips likes big beds:

taylorphillips

Dhanush (and all those abs) were down for another Saturday:

dhanush

Luis Suarez explored Brazil:

luisS

