Rocky Horror Hits Broadway With a Star-Studded Cast

Dust off your corsets, darling—Rocky Horror is strutting back onto Broadway, and she’s doing it in heels. Roundabout Theatre Company has officially unveiled the full cast for its upcoming revival of The Rocky Horror Show, and honestly? It’s stacked, sparkly, and gloriously queer-coded.

For the uninitiated (welcome, sweet summer child), Rocky Horror follows Brad and Janet—two painfully wholesome college kids—whose car breaks down outside a spooky mansion. Inside? Absolute chaos. Enter Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist in lingerie, plus a gaggle of glam weirdos who turn their night into a life-altering, glitter-soaked fever dream. It’s camp, it’s horny, it’s subversive, and it’s been melting conservative pearls for decades.

Now Broadway is ready to do the Time Warp all over again—this time at Studio 54, no less.

Luke Evans Is Frank-N-Furter (Yes, Really)

Let’s start with the headline moment: Luke Evans is making his Broadway debut as the iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Yes, that Luke Evans. Movie star. Charisma machine. Perfectly cast chaos agent. We’re all reeling from the news that Evans wouldn’t be reprising his role as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast’s standalone movie of his character’s name, so to see Evans singing on stage has us all absolutely giddy!

@broadwaydirect Take a look at Luke Evans rehearsing “I’m Going Home” from the upcoming Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show! Evans will make his Broadway debut as the iconic Frank-N-Furter in the new production directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton. #Broadway #LukeEvans #RockyHorror ♬ original sound – Broadway Direct

Frank-N-Furter is one of musical theater’s most legendary roles—a swaggering, sexually liberated mad scientist who eats repression for breakfast. Evans stepping into those stilettos signals that this Rocky Horror isn’t playing it safe. It’s bold, glossy, and unafraid to flirt directly with the front row.

Brad, Janet, and the All-American Breakdown

Taking on the squeaky-clean couple at the center of the madness are Andrew Durand as Brad and Stephanie Hsu as Janet. Together, they embody that wide-eyed, “we just wanted to visit our professor” energy before everything goes spectacularly off the rails.

Watching Brad and Janet unravel is half the fun of Rocky Horror. They’re the audience surrogate—until they’re not. And with performers as sharp as Durand and Hsu, expect plenty of laughs, gasps, and bisexual awakenings along the way.

No Rocky Horror is complete without its deliciously bizarre supporting cast, and this revival is absolutely feasting.

Rachel Dratch steps in as the Narrator , which feels like inspired casting. Dry wit? Perfect timing? Knows how to sell absurdity? Say less.

Amber Gray takes on Riff Raff , the eerie, unsettling servant with secrets of his own.

Juliette Lewis brings her unmistakable edge to Magenta , promising pure rock-and-roll chaos.

Harvey Guillén pulls double duty as Eddie and Dr. Scott , injecting heart, humor, and cult-favorite energy into both roles.

Josh Rivera flexes as Rocky , the golden creation himself.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez lights up the stage as Columbia, rounding out the core cast with sparkle and attitude.

Several of these performers—including Guillén, Lewis, Rivera, and Rodriguez—are making their Broadway debuts, which only adds to the electricity. First-timers + Rocky Horror is a recipe for iconic moments.

The Creative Team Is Not Playing Small

This revival is directed by Sam Pinkleton, fresh off the wildly successful Oh, Mary!, with choreography by Ani Taj. Translation? Expect movement that’s expressive, messy, sexy, and fun—not museum-piece nostalgia.

Add music supervision by Kris Kukul, sets by dots, costumes by David I. Reynoso, lighting by Jane Cox, and glam overseen by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and Sterling Tull, and you’ve got a production that understands Rocky Horrorisn’t just a show—it’s a look.

When, Where, and Why You Should Go

Previews begin March 26, 2026, with an official opening night on April 23, and the limited run continues through June 21. Blink and you’ll miss it.

Whether you’ve been yelling “It’s just a jump to the left!” since childhood or you’ve somehow avoided Rocky Horror until now (no judgment—okay, a little judgment), this revival promises a fresh, fashion-forward, joyfully unhinged take on a cult classic.

Broadway is getting weird again. And honestly? It’s about damn time.