Ross Mathews Appears Unrecognizable After 50-Pound Weight Loss: Pics

You better work! Delightful television personality Ross Mathews proudly displayed his incredible weight loss on Instagram during the busy holiday weekend.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race mainstay struck a fierce pose at a fabulous rooftop location in New York City where he looked unrecognizable and unbelievably fabulous!

“Breaking the pattern. 50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time),” he captioned the post while adding, “I will always be a work in progress. I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. On we go…”

His RPDR costars Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley as well as many of the show’s vets like Brooke Lynn Hytes and Mrs. Kasha Davis flooded his comments section with nothing but love for the 41-year-old. “I love you in any way I can get you,” the Canada’s Drag Race host gushed. “Happy you are happy.”

Ross’ struggles with weight (something many of us deal with, present company included) has been documented for years now. He appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club back in 2007 where he went from 214 to 173 pounds by the end of the season.

He’s one of the many celebs who had an incredible body transformation this past year. Here are 4 more who beat the battle of the bulge in 2020.

Adele

Adele practically broke the internet when she posted the above photo of herself back in early May. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer did a complete 180 on her body where her slimmed down appearance caught the attention of millions. She later showed off her new figure while hosting a hilarious Saturday Night Live episode in October.

Rebel Wilson

The funny lady from down under constantly posted photos and videos of her breaking a sweat which paid off and then some. Along the way she managed to nab some serious eye candy in the form of her studly new beau Jacob Busch.

Kelly Osbourne

The former Fashion Police host recently admitted to dropping a whopping 85 pounds after going through weight loss surgery. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” she said during a podcast interview in August. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck sh*t,” Kelly then explained, referring to any haters or trolls. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Ethan Suplee

Ethan’s weight loss journey started years ago. The American History X star has lost an impressive 200 pounds so far and looks absolutely incredible (not to mention woofy).