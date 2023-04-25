‘RPDR’s Naysha Lopez Sets Insta Ablaze with Recent Out of Drag Pic

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Naysha Lopez recently set Instagram on fire after posting an out of drag selfie that did not only scream hot hunk, but also served thirst.

The sexy thirst trap was accompanied by a positive caption to encourage her followers, writing:

“Good Morning Beauties Hope you have an amazing Monday and a great start to your week !”

Rightfully so, the comments section are filled with admiration (and thirst)…

“Monday morning has never looked so good,” one user commented.

Another one wrote:

“I wish we all looked this hot ON A MONDAY! @nayshalopez I be lookin a hot mess all week lmfaoo”

“Yes, I will marry you! Lol,” another comment read.

Dropping the hot pic here for your viewing pleasure:

And while we’re at it, here are some more of Lopez’s thirst traps for good measure. 😉

Moreover, the 38-year-old drag queen won the Miss Continental pageant, as well as joined the eight season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Not to mention, she is also one of the participants who will be returning in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8.’

The highly anticipated ‘AS8’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 12. In the meantime, you can meet Lopez and the other queens here:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, ew.com