RuPaul Responds to Tyra Sanchez’s Controversial Tweets

RuPaul’s Drag Race has produced many queens of all shapes and sizes and from all around the world. One of the most iconic queens who became popular was James Lee Williams, or The Vivienne, who was the triumphant winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1 in 2019. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old performer recently passed away at the age of 32 on January 5, 2025.

Advertisement

RELATED: Drag Queen The Vivienne, Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Passes Away at 32

Since the tragic passing of The Vivienne, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez has sparked controversy with biting remarks referencing a 2020 tweet by The Vivienne. The original tweet read:

“Bet Tyra was fuming when she realized Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though.”

In response, Tyra recently posted a tweet that has drawn sharp criticism:

Advertisement

“Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.

RELATED: The Vivienne Spoke About How Her Adoration For Pete Burns Sparked Her Career

Advertisement

Sanchez hasn’t stopped at just one controversial tweet. The former Drag Race contestant has continued to stir the pot with additional posts, seemingly addressing the public’s defense of The Vivienne while doubling down on the backlash. In a particularly provocative move, Sanchez shared a GIF from The Wizard of Oz with the caption:

“The Witch is Dead.”

Advertisement

The posts have only fueled further outrage, with many questioning the intent behind such remarks during a time of mourning.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Tyra Sanchez Thrown In Jail

Advertisement

Seemingly referring to The Vivienne, Tyra unleashed a series of scathing tweets, making pointed remarks such as:

“Respect the dead. BITCH! Did the dead respect me? Mad at me ‘cause she threw shade and I returned it right back? She thought she cooked. Now she’s cooked.”

“Was it AIDS or an OVERDOSE?”

“Three letters took him to his final resting place… yall don’t hear me”

People have since commented on Tyra’s tweet, defending The Vivienne:

“You really are rotted person”

“Coming for The Vivienne when she’s no longer here to defend herself? Truly rotten behavior. Sit down, Tyra”

“Truly disappointed. Extremely distasteful.”

“I think you’re honestly the only person in the history of the franchise to do absolutely nothing after and the next time you were on camera….it was a mugshot. The problem is you baby girl.”

“and that’s why we know her and not you”

“This is vile. Not surprised though.”

“girl delete this”

RELATED: Power to the Queens! Who Will Be ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar?’

Another person who has come to The Vivienne’s defense is RuPaul himself who seemingly responded to the tweet by posting a throwback video on his Instagram of him pretending to slap Sanchez during an acting challenge on the show.

Advertisement

RELATED: Which ‘Drag Race’ Season Shined The Most?

Advertisement

In response to RuPaul’s video, Tyra tweeted:

“Right back at ya. Puppet.@RuPaul“

Advertisement

RELATED: Ranking The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Seasons From Worst to Best (‘All Stars’ Included)

RuPaul’s followers and former Drag Race contestants have commented on the post, acknowledging that this was the iconic Drag Queen’s way of breaking her silence:

bhytes: MOTHER!!!!

missenvyperu:Thank you mother!!! 👏🏽🩴

jaidaehall:I know that’s right

aiden_zhane:Mother has spoken

dayabetty: That’s mother right there‼️

kyranthrax:YEEEEEEESSSSSS

jackiecoxnyc:VERRRY THATTT MOTHERR