Tyra Sanchez Arrested For Vandalizing Apartment Complex — See Mugshots

Tyra Sanchez has found herself in trouble yet again.

The controversial RuPaul’s Drag Race winner (who retired from drag in March) was arrested on Thursday, August 20, after vandalizing an apartment complex that she apparently lived in according to a report from TMZ.

Tyra (real name James William Ross IV) is facing one count of criminal damage to property after Atlanta officers responded to a vandalism call around 10:30am EST. It was here that a security guard told cops that someone spray painted “Don’t Move Here Ever” on the side of the building while another witness said they saw the suspect in the act of tagging the wall.

Officers were later able to identify said subject as Tyra and she was thrown in Fulton County Jail as a result. Sources for TMZ said that she was considered to be a squatter at the complex after allegedly not paying rent for months.

Tyra has had a history of being controversial ever since she stepped into the werk room on the Emmy-winning series over ten years ago. She was banned from RuPaul’s LA DragCon in 2018 after she posted a video attacking fellow season two queen Tatianna and season four queen Phi Phi O’Hara with threats of violence.

Then there was that social media post Tyra did where she alleged that Morgan McMichaels had died. Morgan cleared up the rumors quickly by hopping online to prove that she was alive. Tyra later apologized for what she did with the California queen poking fun at the situation during the first episode of All Stars 3.