Did RuPaul Just Give Us A Sneak Peak Of ‘All Stars 6’?

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are some of the biggest television sleuths out there. They are the ones who correctly predict (for the most part) which queens will be competing on the show’s upcoming season each year months before the cast is actually announced. The Nancy Drew in them is fierce hunties.

So it didn’t come as a surprise that their blocked eyebrows were raised once again after the show’s host, RuPaul, accepted her history-making Primetime Emmy honor late last week. Ru scored her 5th consecutive win for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program, outpacing Survivor‘s Jeff Probst for the most W’s in this category (they were tied last year with 4 apiece).

RuPaul just broke the Emmys record for most wins in the Competition Host category, and dedicated the victory to Chi Chi DeVayne. With 5 consecutive wins, we only have 69 more until this is considered a *sensible* 74 honors to match Ru’s excellence. https://t.co/XijMnl0SKx pic.twitter.com/bcyPQPoNtM — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 20, 2020

But wait… get a closer look at her ensemble. The stunning black dress, which was complimented with elbow-high gloves and a fierce blonde wig, is one we have yet to see on any iteration of Drag Race according to the show’s fan base. So did she film her acceptance speech on the set of All Stars 6?

Drag Race also won its third straight honor for Outstanding Reality Competition Series over other beloved shows like Nailed It! and Top Chef. Ru made a live appearance during the actual ceremony on Sunday, September 20, where his reaction to winning was adorable.

The alleged AS6 cast has been making the rounds online over the past month. It includes past AS contestants (Pandora Boxx, Yara Sofia, Ginger Minj) and a bunch of first-timers (Jan, Trinity K. Bonet, Sonique) all competing for the coveted crown and hefty cash prize.