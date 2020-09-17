Here Is The (Alleged) Cast For ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’

2020 has sucked for many reasons thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic but one thing that has kept us gleefully happy throughout is the amount of Drag Race seasons that have aired over the past couple of months.
Seriously, we are on overload. Canada’s Drag Race just ended, All Stars 5 concluded earlier this summer and season 12 finished shortly before that. Oh and we have Drag Race Holland coming up now. My tuck hurts just writing about all of this.
Anyways, in a not so surprising twist of events, All Stars 6 is (apparently) on the way! Phi Phi O’Hara (who now only goes by his boy name Jaremi Carey) first clued his followers on about him knowing who the cast will be on his Twitter in August.
And now, without further ado, based on what the internet has been saying due to lack of social media presence and a bunch of other factors, are the 10 rumored queens vying for that coveted All Stars crown (ALLEGEDLY).
Pandora Boxx: Season 2 and All Stars 1.
Kylie Sonique Love: Season 2, RuPaul’s Holislay Spectacular
Yara Sofia: Season 3 and All Stars 1
Challenge accepted. Ty for choosing me @missfamenyc Women Supporting women. #womensupportingwomen #womensempowerment #JigglyCaliente #transisbeautiful #girlslikeus #transactress #bbwinstagramersinstalikes #biggirlsdoitbetter #transartist #pinayandproud #pinayexcellence #pinaybeauty
Jiggly Caliente: Season 4
Trinity K. Bonet: Season 6
Today I decided to be a freckle faced strawberry … not bad for a first try. After years of covering mine up, I thought I’d celebrate them a little bit. 😘 Happy Sunday, everyone! ❤️❤️❤️ HAIR BY: @in2gr8ion HOOPS BY: @lollicox_roxbycox BRA BY: @walmart MAKEUP BY: @andycandymakeup BODY BY: @pdqfreshfood #drag #race #dragrace #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #ginger #minj #gingerminj #dragtress #dumplin #superdrags #ajandthequeen #netflix #bigandbeautiful #fatandfabulous #quarantinequeen #largeandlovely #thicc #obeseicon
Ginger Minj: Season 7 and All Stars 2
A’Keria C. Davenport: Season 11
As black queers we face so much adversity, yet we hold so much power! I choose to live LOUD PROUD and UNAPOLOGETIC with no “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s” I just DO! Trying to lead with love and share light in a dark world💜 look from the Black Girl Magic digital drag show. EYES @morphebrushes #famegame LIPS @maccosmetics #currentlipliner #yash
Ra’Jah O’Hara: Season 11
Scarlet Envy: Season 11
Jan: Season 12
What do you think?