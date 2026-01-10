RuPaul Goes Global Again: Meet the Queens of UK vs The World Season 3

Start warming up your group chats and polishing your international flags, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is back—and Season 3 might be the most globally delicious lineup yet. The cast was officially revealed on January 8, 2026, and it’s giving passport stamps, cultural pride, and drag excellence without borders.

This season brings together 10 queens from eight different Drag Race franchises, spanning Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Even better? Each non-UK franchise is represented by just one queen, making every competitor feel like the sole ambassador of their drag nation. No pressure, babes.

Let’s get to know the queens ready to impress RuPaul and take the world stage.

Minty Fresh | RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World S3#DragRaceUK #DragScenePH pic.twitter.com/OjXTJTAPdC — Drag Scene PH (@DragScenePH) January 8, 2026

Fontana (Drag Race Sverige)

Straight from Sweden with Brazilian fire, Fontana is a dancer, singer, photographer, and full-spectrum performer who blends cultures as effortlessly as she blends makeup. Born in Brazil and later relocating to Sweden in her twenties, Fontana quickly became known for high-energy performances and fashion-forward looks that mix Brazilian vibrancy with sleek Scandinavian polish.

A runner-up on Drag Race Sverige, Fontana is no stranger to competition. Her beauty skills are immaculate, her aesthetic is intentional, and her hunger for the crown is crystal clear. Expect glamour with movement—and zero fear.

Gawdland (Drag Race Thailand)

If Thailand’s drag scene has entered a new era, Gawdland is the headline act. In a remarkably short time, she’s emerged as a defining voice for modern Thai drag—bold, outspoken, and deeply connected to LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

A standout from Drag Race Thailand Season 3, Gawdland brings fashion, fire, and fearless commentary. This also marks a major milestone for the franchise: Season 3 is the first UK vs The World to feature a former Thailand contestant, making her presence both historic and powerful.

Kate Butch (Drag Race UK)

Comedy girls, rise up. Kate Butch returns to the werk room as one of the UK’s most beloved entertainers, known for her pitch-perfect silliness and theatrical instincts. Her original run was packed with standout acting moments, including a memorably unhinged Snatch Game and a well-earned RuPeter badge.

Since leaving Drag Race UK, Kate has been booked, blessed, and busy—building a successful stand-up and theatre career with film and TV appearances to match. She’s funny, she’s smart, and she knows exactly who she is.

Mariah Balenciaga (RuPaul’s Drag Race US)

Representing the original mothership, Mariah Balenciaga is drag royalty. A ballroom legend who began her journey in New York at just 18, Mariah’s roots run deep in queer history and excellence.

First appearing during the early seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mariah is known for polished glamour, razor-sharp wit, and that unmistakable OG presence. This is not a queen discovering herself—this is a queen reminding everyone who she’s always been.

Melinda Verga (Canada’s Drag Race)

Proof that drag has no expiration date, Melinda Verga began performing in her late thirties and hasn’t slowed down since. A multiple-title holder in Edmonton’s drag scene, Melinda is as accomplished as she is generous.

Beyond the stage, she’s a mentor and producer dedicated to uplifting Filipino, Asian, and underrepresented performers. Her drag is heart-forward, community-rooted, and quietly powerful—don’t underestimate her.

Minty Fresh (Drag Race Philippines)

Serving fashion, music, and pop-star charisma, Minty Fresh is a full creative force. A designer, model, singer, makeup artist, and performer, Minty’s looks are consistently next-level.

She’s also deeply engaged in activism, using her platform to support LGBTQIA+ rights in the Philippines. From packed nightclub performances to viral moments that caught the attention of global pop icons, Minty brings star quality with substance.

Serena Morena (Drag Race México)

Hailing from Mexico’s Bajío region, Serena Morena is elegance with an edge. With years of stage experience and a reputation as one of her city’s top performers, Serena’s drag is subtle, controlled, and occasionally shocking in the best way.

Crowned the best performer in her hometown, she enters the competition with confidence, poise, and a deep connection to her local drag legacy.

Sminty Drop (Drag Race UK)

Fashion chaos meets northern charm with Sminty Drop, whose original season was defined by avant-garde runways and unforgettable moments. From high-concept looks to that now-iconic sad twerk exit, Sminty knows how to make television.

Judges consistently praised her creativity and vision, and this time around, she’s back with more polish, more confidence, and more surprises.

The Only Naomy (Drag Race Germany)

Germany’s first-ever Drag Race season introduced the world to The Only Naomy, a supermodel-inspired queen with statuesque beauty and edgy makeup artistry. Though her original run ended early, she left a strong visual impression—and now she’s back for redemption.

As the first Drag Race Germany contestant on UK vs The World, Naomy is ready to show that her story was never meant to be short.

Zahirah Zapanta (Drag Race UK)

Loud, proud, and unapologetically herself, Zahirah Zapanta is fueled by personality and heart. Born in the Philippines and raised in the UK, her drag fuses Filipino pageant glamour with British club-kid energy.

A fan favorite thanks to her honesty and team spirit, Zahira returns determined to prove she’s more than a moment—she’s a movement.

A Truly Global RuPaul Moment

Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World marks only the second time in Drag Race herstory that a competition features one representative per international franchise, making every queen’s journey feel high-stakes and deeply personal.

Different cultures. Different styles. One crown.

And with RuPaul watching? Anything can happen.