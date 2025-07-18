Before Drag Race was even a glimmer in our collective queer eye, RuPaul was already cementing his icon status—this time, not in heels, but in sneakers and a wildly ironic “Straight Is Great” t-shirt.

Yes, we’re talking about But I’m a Cheerleader, the 1999 satirical comedy that has since reached full cult classic status. It’s been over 25 years since the film first hit theaters, yet queer audiences still can’t get enough of RuPaul’s unforgettable turn as Mike, the “ex-gay” counselor at a conversion therapy camp (yes, eww, but stay with us).

RuPaul—famously out of drag in this film—played the overly enthusiastic and toxically masculine counselor who attempts to “straighten out” teens through the most hilariously misguided means imaginable. Picture group gardening in khakis and “heterosexual sports.” You know, totally normal stuff. The cherry on top? That T-shirt. That infamous, glorious, now-Halloween-staple T-shirt: “Straight Is Great.” It’s become such a queer cultural touchstone that yes, you can still find it on Amazon. (We checked. We might’ve added it to cart.)

Looking back on the film, RuPaul recently reflected on his time on set and whether he had an inkling of how beloved the movie would become. His answer? A humble no. “But I should have known,” he says. “The film had such huge stars.” And he’s not wrong—But I’m a Cheerleader boasted a young Natasha Lyonne, a sultry Clea DuVall, and even Mink Stole! But it was Ru’s straight-laced camp counselor who gave the film that extra sparkle of absurdity.

@rupaulofficial 25 years since we shot “But I’m a Cheerleader.” Did I know it would become a cult classic? No, you never do. But I’m so proud to have worked alongside such incredible talent to make it happen. ♬ original sound – RuPaul

What’s especially fun is how rare it is to see RuPaul out of drag in a role, but even without lashes and wigs, he manages to slay. His comedic timing is razor-sharp, and the way he plays the contradictions of his character—hello, a “reformed” gay man teaching others how to “not be gay”—adds delicious layers of camp.

RuPaul says he had a blast filming it, and he remains proud of the film to this day. And who can blame him? But I’m a Cheerleader is more than just a quirky indie flick; it’s a bold, satirical critique of conversion therapy wrapped in bubblegum-pink aesthetics and tongue-in-cheek performances.

So, whether you first watched it on a scratched-up DVD or streamed it recently after someone screamed “You haven’t seen But I’m a Cheerleader!?”—Ru’s legacy in the film is undeniable. And if you’re still looking for this year’s Halloween costume, might we suggest a certain bright orange shirt and a smirk? Ru would approve.