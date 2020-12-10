‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Queens’ Hottest Pics Out Of Drag 

Another year, another time to dissect the newest cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race and see how gorgeous they are when the makeup and glam comes off!

The fresh crop of queens were announced yesterday, December 9, where they’ll be kicking off 2021 on hopefully a good note when season 13 premieres on January 1.

And the talent this time around looks absolutely sickening! This stunning bunch comes from all across the United States with each having one thing in mind: to be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar and to cement themselves as part of a legendary group of winners that includes Sharon Needles, Raja, Bianca Del Rio and this past year’s recipient Jaida Essence Hall.

So if you need to whet your Drag Race appetite ahead of the premiere then its best that you check out their sexiest pics out of drag below (side note: we couldn’t find any of these kinds of photos of Kahmora Hall).

Gottmilk

Elliott With 2 T’s

Symone

LaLa Ri

Utica Queen

Joey Jay

Olivia Lux

Rose

Tamisha Iman

Denali

Tina Burner

Kandy Muse