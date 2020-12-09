“Condragulations!”The Dolls Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Are Here

“When they go low, we go Hieeeee”! With those words, the newly minted cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 has officially launched. This year, the Season 13 cast boasts dolls from everywhere from Las Vegas to Chicago to, of course, New York City. With all of the standard twists and turns that Drag Race has become so well known for (in the process, becoming the most awarded reality competition show in history and snagging six Emmy Awards), this seasons’ cast also boasts the first out trans man to compete on the program (Gottmik from Los Angeles, CA).

This year’s cast includes: Denali (Chicago, IL), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV) Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA), Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL), Kandy Muse (New York, NY), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Lux (New York, NY),Rosé (New York, NY), Symone (Los Angeles, CA), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA), Tina Burner (New York, NY, Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN). (Check out some extended chats with them in the Meet The Queens video below).

If you think the global pandemic has slowed down the fierceness of the competition, honey think again. RuPaul said in a statement “Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ premieres Friday January 1st, 2021 on VH1