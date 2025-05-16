Russell Tovey Serves Cozy Thirst and Canine Cuteness

Let it be known: if Russell Tovey so much as breathes in public, gay social media will notice. And when he lounges, stretches, and frolics in the British countryside with a charming dog and a perfectly disheveled look? You better believe we are not staying calm.

RELATED: Russell Tovey Was Warned About Playing Gay—He Did It Anyway

Advertisement

New photos of the 43-year-old Looking and Years and Years actor surfaced this week, showing Tovey enjoying a serene break at Babington House, a dreamy country retreat in Somerset that just so happens to be part of the Soho House portfolio — i.e., exclusive, bougie, and undeniably Instagrammable.

He wasn’t alone: Tovey brought along his canine soulmate, Rocky, and his longtime friend Susie Hall, who frankly deserves an honorary GLAAD Award for the visual gifts she bestowed upon the timeline.

The photos? A cinematic crossover between Pride and Prejudice and a mid-2000s Abercrombie ad. One standout: Rocky perched casually inside a Babington House luggage trolley, as if he were a chic Louis Vuitton carry-on. Another: Tovey and Susie riding bicycles, two besties glowing with countryside charisma.

Advertisement

But let’s not pretend we’re here for the wholesome montage.

The photo that grabbed the internet by its collar featured Tovey sprawled on a sofa, one arm over Rocky and the other revealing the kind of armpit exposure that requires a moment of silence. Rocky’s furry leg snuggled suggestively against his human companion only heightened the scene’s softcore domesticity.

Then came the shot. Susie Hall, apparently knowing exactly what she was doing, posted a thirst trap to end all countryside thirst traps: Tovey, arms behind his head, pits front and center, with the kind of lighting that makes you want to move to rural England and open an artisanal candle shop.

Advertisement

That’s art.

It’s no secret that Tovey, out and proud for years, has always been a favorite of the LGBTQ+ community — not just for his smoldering looks and dreamy voice, but for his ability to blend rugged masculinity with adorable dad-to-a-dog energy. He’s the kind of guy you want to take home to your mum and also immediately make out with by the fire pit.

And truly — what a time to be alive.