Ryan Gosling Can’t Stop Gushing Over Ncuti Gatwa

We love when hot celebs celebrate other hot celebs. And this time, it’s Ncuti Gatwa who’s getting all the love and support.

Actor Ryan Gosling is currently in the news after wrapping up production for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. It’s been confirmed that Gosling is playing Ken, though he’s not the only one. In fact, its widely known that he’s one of many Ken’s that’ll appear in the film. The two other named Kens are Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).

All that time on set with his fellow Kens seems to have become a great memory for the former The Notebook star. Because, when asked about his co-stars, all Ryan Gosling could do was give rave reviews about his time with Ncuti Gatwa. After becoming a breakout star on the Netflix show Sex Eudcation, where he played a gay role, Gatwa was cast this year as the new Doctor on long-running British sci-fi show Doctor Who. This makes him the first Black male Doctor on the show.

“I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he’s the coolest,” Gosling told Alex Scott and Roman Kemp on their show “The One” (via The Independent). “Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it.”

That’s not all. It seems Gosling is a true fan, as the actor was seen outside wearing a fan-made t-shirt of Gatwa. Funny enough, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies reposted the photo on social media with joy and surprise.

“This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who” the famous queer writer and producer wrote before joking, “We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch. #RulesAreRules.”

Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa gassing each other up is my favorite thing to happen on social media this week. (Besides Dads on Tour S2) pic.twitter.com/Wo4q4TN7v6 — Maxx (@ujrogue) July 21, 2022

We love this almost as much as Ryan Gosling does! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/785kW721lY — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) June 28, 2022

Speaking of Russell T. Davies, the Queer as Folk creator has been adamant to fight off critics who claim Ncuti Gatwa was a “diversity hire.” While the show Doctor Who has made strides with inclusivity in the past few years, such as having Jodie Foster play the first female Doctor or having Pearl Mackie play a queer companion in 2017, Davies insists that wasn’t the intent when hiring Gatwa.

“Simply the best actor walked into the room,” the showrunner told reporters at the Baftas in May.

He added according to Radio Times: “I’m aware that all this comes with it. I think if you’re six, you don’t care. And that’s genuinely the fundamental reason for me. Because I watched it when I was six, I’m here making it. So six-year-olds watching it now will be making it in 50 years’ time. Having said that, I think once cast, those things are very important. I think diversity and representation are very important.”

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies speak to BBC News about today's Fourteenth Doctor announcement. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Cwp6E55ILI — Doctor Who 24/7 (@DrWho247) May 8, 2022

But Gosling and Davies aren’t the only ones celebrating Ncuti Gatwa in the role. Former Doctor Who lead Christopher Eccleston also shared love for the actor and casting. Earlier this week, the 58-year-old made a rare reference to the show, which he infamously hated acting in, to congratulate Gatwa.

In an Instagram post that included several photos of his roles over the years, Eccleston included a shot from Doctor Who and wrote, “The Doctor. I loved playing Him. Much love to NCUTI GATWA.”

Now, of course, this Ncuti lovefest could continue for three more pages. And will probably continue for several more years. But we’ll end it off with one more comment from a fellow Barbie castmate… Simu Liu. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star also celebrated Ncuit Gatwa’s casting on Doctor Who.

“[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said back in May during a talk with The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick during the book tour for his memoir “We Were Dreamers,” via Variety. “And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were like ‘Dude, how long have you been holding this in for?’ And he’s like, ‘Two months.’”

“He had to get security in and around not only his place of residence but the places of residence of his entire family,” Liu added.

I am overflowing with happiness. Ncuti makes all of our days brighter on set with his boundless enthusiasm and radiant energy. This could not happen to a better human being PERIOD. THE DOCTOR IS IN!!!!!!!!https://t.co/XIW3uOhS7P — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) May 8, 2022

With all the love and support surrounding him, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ncuti Gatwa felt a little overwhelmed. But as he’s said in his interviews since the casting announcement, he’s excited to mean so much to so many people.

“This role is an institution,” he said. “It’s so iconic and it means a lot to so many people, including myself, and so it makes everyone feel seen as well. It’s something that everyone can enjoy, so I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”

Source: The Independent, Radio Times, Metro, Variety,