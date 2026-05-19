Ryan Guzman Knows Fans Want Buddie and Honestly So Do We

Ryan Guzman is ripped, reflective, and apparently emotionally preparing for the possibility of Buddie finally becoming canon in 9-1-1 season 10.

That’s right. ABC has officially renewed the hit first responder drama for a tenth season, with new episodes set to premiere in Fall 2026 during its usual Thursday night slot. While fans are obviously excited to see more chaos, rescues, and emotional meltdowns inside the 118, there is one question that continues to dominate the internet above all else:

Will Eddie Diaz and Evan “Buck” Buckley finally stop dancing around each other and kiss already?

At this point, the Buddie fandom deserves overtime pay.

RELATED: Why Anirudh Pisharody’s Gym Scene Has Us Reaching for the Fire Extinguisher

The Buddie Tension Refuses to Die

Ever since Guzman joined the series in season 2 as Eddie Diaz, viewers have latched onto the chemistry between Eddie and Oliver Stark’s Buck. What started as close friendship quickly evolved into one of television’s most passionately debated “will they or won’t they” dynamics.

And honestly, season 8 only made things worse in the best possible way.

The show’s writers and creators have continued dropping emotional breadcrumbs, meaningful stares, loaded dialogue, and enough co-parenting energy to keep fans spiraling weekly online. Yet somehow season 10 is approaching and Buddie still has not officially happened.

Guzman himself seems fully aware of the emotional warfare fans are enduring.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor admitted he is not entirely sure how Eddie would process Buck confessing romantic feelings.

“I think the truth of Eddie at this point in time is leading into that naivety,” Guzman explained. “And if Buck were to present anything else to him other than friendship, I haven’t even wrapped my head around how Eddie would understand how to move forward with that.”

Which honestly sounds exactly like something a man unknowingly in love with his best friend would say.

Eddie Diaz Is Still Trying to Figure Himself Out

Part of what makes Eddie such an interesting character is how emotionally layered he remains even after all these seasons. Guzman described Eddie as someone who may not fully see what is directly in front of him yet.

“It’s almost like when something’s so close, you can’t see the bigger picture,” he said. “It’s right under your nose, but you can’t see it.”

Sir. Please.

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in the latest episode of 9-1-1 #911onABC pic.twitter.com/EE1P6bemKl — ☆ (@MENin4K) March 6, 2026

Fans have spent years analyzing every hug, lingering glance, family moment, and emotional conversation between Eddie and Buck. Meanwhile Guzman continues casually dropping quotes like that into interviews and expecting people not to completely lose their minds.

Guzman Is Giving Fans Plenty to Look At While They Wait

While viewers impatiently wait for ABC to decide the fate of Buddie, Guzman has at least been generous enough to keep social media well-fed with shirtless gym content. And frankly, the man knows exactly what he’s doing.

Between workout videos, sweaty selfies, and clips showing off his impressively shredded physique, Guzman has become one of the internet’s favorite sources of “respectfully looking” content. The actor somehow balances rugged firefighter energy with golden retriever warmth, which is a very dangerous combination for audiences everywhere. On his Instagram stories, the actor shared “Prep for season 10 starts now!” Thanks for sharing with us, Ryan!

Ryan Guzman via Instagram story “Prep for season 10 starts now!” pic.twitter.com/4L9k3IncGD — Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) May 18, 2026

Teen dramas may have once belonged to brooding heartthrobs, but grown-up network television is increasingly dominated by emotionally available hot dads with muscles and trauma. And Eddie Diaz fits the assignment perfectly.

Season 10 Might Finally Change Everything

Whether Buddie officially happens remains a mystery that only the writers truly know.

Still, Guzman’s recent comments suggest the emotional groundwork is very much there. The actor clearly understands the depth of Eddie’s bond with Buck and plays it with genuine tenderness rooted in real-life friendship.

“That’s his best friend, and he cares about him in a very, very deep way,” Guzman said.

Now fans just need the show to take that final leap.

Until then, the Buddie drought continues. Thankfully, Guzman’s gym videos are making the wait slightly easier to survive.