The Elton John Impact Awards Just Assembled the Gayest Avengers Yet

Elton John would probably put it like this: If you’ve ever looked at a lineup featuring Chappell Roan, Jonathan Bailey, Laverne Cox, Orville Peck, Billy Porter, and Billie Jean King and thought, “Okay, now this is programming,” then iHeartMedia and P&G apparently had the exact same idea.

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The companies are officially launching the inaugural Elton John Impact Awards, a new audio-first awards event evolving out of the annual Can’t Cancel Pride franchise. And honestly? Turning one of the biggest Pride-related charity initiatives into a podcast special feels very 2026 in the best possible way. Gay people love a moving speech, a celebrity anecdote, and the ability to cry while wearing headphones at Trader Joe’s.

Hosted by Billy Porter and Elvis Duran, the special premieres June 1 on the iHeartRadio app, across iHeartRadio PRIDE stations, and wherever podcasts are heard. The ceremony honors LGBTQ+ figures and allies whose work has shaped culture while also raising money for organizations doing urgent work on the ground.

And yes, Dove Cameron will perform “Your Song” in tribute to Elton John, which means at least one person in your friend group is going to pretend they’re totally fine before suddenly becoming emotional halfway through the chorus.

Jonathan Bailey, Chappell Roan, and a Lineup Built in a Gay Laboratory

The honorees themselves read like someone accidentally leaked a very curated “For the Girls and the Gays” Pinterest board.

There’s Jonathan Bailey, whose career continues to sprint at full speed between prestige television, stage acclaim, internet thirst discourse, and LGBTQ+ advocacy through The Shameless Fund. Then there’s Laverne Cox, who remains one of the most visible and important voices for transgender representation in mainstream media.

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Melissa Etheridge is also being honored for decades of advocacy and storytelling through music, while sports legend Billie Jean King continues her lifelong streak of making equality look less like a slogan and more like a daily practice.

Meanwhile, Orville Peck keeps redefining country music aesthetics by proving cowboy hats and gay longing were always meant to coexist. And then there’s Chappell Roan, whose rise from cult favorite to full-blown pop phenomenon has come with unapologetic LGBTQ+ advocacy and support for trans youth through The Midwest Princess Project.

In other words, the Elton John Impact Awards understood the assignment.

The Real Story Isn’t Just the Celebrities

As fun as it is imagining candid conversations between Elton John, David Furnish, and this year’s honorees, the actual backbone of the event is the funding.

Over five years, Can’t Cancel Pride has raised more than $17 million for LGBTQ+ nonprofits. The new awards initiative continues that mission by supporting organizations including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, GLAAD, The Trevor Project, Outright International, CenterLink, National Black Justice Collective, and SAGE, with partnership support from Looking Out Foundation.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights and health equity continue facing pressure globally, the event’s visibility matters almost as much as the fundraising itself. Behind every polished celebrity interview and moving tribute performance is the reality that these organizations are handling mental health support, elder care, HIV prevention, advocacy work, and community services people rely on every single day.

Elton John Says This History “Cannot Be Forgotten”

Elton John framed the project as both a celebration and a reminder of the work still ahead.

“I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling to connect us and challenge us,” he said. “These conversations bring together the people who have shaped LGBTQ+ culture and fought for dignity at a time when the world too often looked away. Some are friends who stood beside me through the AIDS crisis, others are carrying the torch forward with the new generation. Hearing their stories and reflecting on how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go, is deeply humbling. This is history that cannot be forgotten and these are voices that must be heard.”

And honestly, that’s probably why this works. The Elton John Impact Awards could have easily stopped at celebrity glamour and nostalgia bait. Instead, it’s trying to connect generations of LGBTQ+ visibility — from AIDS activism to today’s fights over trans rights, healthcare access, and basic dignity — without pretending the work is finished just because Pride merch hit the shelves again.

Which, for once, makes an awards show announcement feel like more than just another press release with a rainbow logo attached.

You can view the trailer here.