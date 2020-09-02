Ryan Murphy Welcomes New Baby Boy After Big Netflix Reveal

Welcome, Griffin!

It’s been a great few days of announcements for Ryan Murphy. The celebrated Hollywood producer and show creator has a new trailer out for The Boys In The Band, he has released a first look at the star-studded cast of The Prom, and now he’s announced the expansion of his family.

Murphy shared this joyous announcement through Instagram. In a picture, we see Murphy’s two children, Ford Theodore and Logan Phineas, bonding with their new baby brother named Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy.

“Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy,” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces.”

Murphy originally announced an impending new child through a profile with Architectural Digest back in June.

“We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August,” he wrote at the time.

Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller now join an expanding list of celebrity gay couples that have had children this year. This includes Anderson Cooper, who is co-parenting with his ex, and Jessie Tyler Ferguson with his husband Justin Mikita.

The Prom

But again, this isn’t the only recently announced news connected to Murphy. Ryan Murphy also has several projects in the works and on the verge of releasing. This includes the Netflix movie adaption of Broadway musical The Prom. The Prom follows four Broadway veterans who end up in a small Indiana town and help a lesbian couple who wish to attend prom together despite being prohibited from doing so. The story is as campy, endearing, and queer as you imagine.

But even more exciting than the very concept of that story is the star-studded cast connected to the Netflix adaption. That includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannels, James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Chamberlin, Awkwafina, and Jo Ellen Pellman.”

“Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix’s The Prom,” he wrote in another Instagram post to announce the cast. “A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during [the pandemic] so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now.”

The film will be a musical-comedy and will include the “entire song list from Matthew Skylar and Chad Beguelin’s original score,” according to Playbill.

In addition, the movie will drop on Netflix “on or around December 25.”

